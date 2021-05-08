Survey finds most students enjoy hybrid learning

A SURVEY has found that 58% of Malaysian students prefer to learn via a combination of online and brick-and-mortar classes during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Student Voice Matters 2021 online survey by social enterprise Project ID was conducted from March 1 to April 28. It interviewed 761 students aged 13 to 21 across the country.

While 58% said they like a mixture of online and offline classes, 35% prefer physical classes and 7% hope for fully online classes in the future.

“Students prefer blended learning because it allows them to retain elements that they appreciate from both online and offline classes, such as maintaining the flexibility and comfort of online classes while being able to occasionally interact with friends and teachers.

“Students who indicate that they prefer fully online classes also indicate a higher level of comfort with virtual platforms,” Project ID said in its report.

The organisation is focused on the development of students in lower-income communities.

Although it has been more than a year since virtual classes were introduced, the survey found that the novelty has not worn off for the respondents, the majority of whom still think online learning is a new and fun experience.

The top three reasons the students enjoy cyber classes are the instant access to resources while in class (532)’ flexible schedule and environment (366); and that it is a new and fun learning experience (291).

Fifth formers feel more pressure

Students in Form Five, however, do not enjoy the online learning experience as much as their younger peers.

The older group rated the experience an average 5.22 out of 10 points, compared to Form One students who gave it 6.75 .

This is because the older students feel more stress because they are sitting for examinations this year, said the report.

“Many of them say that they have experienced increased levels of stress in the past year given the uncertainty surrounding SPM examination dates and increased load of homework as schools are using submissions as attendance markers.

“Form One students indicate the highest average scores for their online learning experience due to a combination of factors such as a higher familiarity with virtual learning environments and the lower-stakes nature of their learning.”

The survey also found a correlation between learning experience and virtual learning platforms. The more familiar the student is with a learning platform, the better the learning experience for the student.

“Teachers teaching on platforms that are familiar to students may yield better results, be it on synchronous platforms such as Google Classrooms and Zoom or in asynchronous platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram.”

Biggest challenges

The biggest problem linked to online learning is lack of motivation. This is because of the lack of physical interaction, connectivity issues, and unclear and inconsistent lessons.

“Fifty-five percent of students indicate lack of motivation as a challenge they face when learning online, compared to 35% in 2020.

“Internet accessibility is also a key issue for many students, with 46% of respondents indicating that poor internet connection is a challenge for them.

“Many students share stories of unproductive classes and lack of clarity surrounding how & when they will be learning,” the survey found.

Despite the challenges, the survey found that 92% of students are satisfied or somewhat satisfied with the support they have received from their schools and teachers.

“Students are empathetic towards the difficult positions that teachers have been placed into in the past year with many expressing a sense of gratitude and admiration for teachers who have gone above and beyond to overcome pandemic teaching challenges.”

The Project ID report is the first of three reports on students’ online learning experience in the past year.

Part two will explore how unpredictable school closures have affected student wellbeing and part three will offer insights into what the students wish to learn in the future.

The two reports will be published in the coming weeks. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Public Calling for Accountability in the Ministry of Education

The Child Rights Coalition Malaysia (CRCM) and Education Cluster of CSO Platform for Reform (ED Platform) are disturbed by the recent reports in the media on the state and development of the education system in Malaysia pertaining to the following:

Basic human rights violation of students The incidents of menstrual spot checks in schools and the moral policing of Muslim female stu dents are a violation of the dignity of the child, their right to protection under Article 3 of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) which refers to the child’s right to privacy. Such actions create fear in students and may result in trauma that affects their safety and ability to learn in school. This can have dire effects in their future. We have also noted another incident with grave concern that victim-blaming mindset of school teachers and State authorities where “rape talk” is dismissed as a joke.

“Rape talk” falls within the ambit of “sexual communication with a child” as defined by section 11 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 3 years. “Word or gesture intended to insult the modesty of any person” is further an offence under section 509 of the Penal Code.

We regret that the “rape talk” has been trivialised by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and per sons in governmental positions, including the police. No person should be allowed to make rape threats or rape jokes to anyone, let alone a child. Threats of this nature levelled at children are a violation and detrimental to the child.

These incidents reflect serious fundamental challenges in our education system in respecting the basic human rights to privacy and dignity of a school going child.

The school MUST be seen as a safe place to prepare students for a better future. Students must be able to confide in their prefects, teachers, heads of school on any abuses they might face from bully ing, body shaming, sexual harassment, discrimination, caning and other violations affecting the dig nity of the child.

1 School teachers are the custodians of our children when they are in school. The MoE is entrusted with ensuring that the best interests of children are safeguarded, and it plays a large role in the way they are moulded and shaped for the future.

Abolition of UPSR and PT3 school examinations

While there are mixed reactions on either to abolish or maintain UPSR and PT3, the sudden abol ishment of UPSR and cancellation of PT3 examinations further reveals the lack of visionary planning and clear direction on the part of the MoE. The Ministry has not clearly indicated a holistic alternative assessment. The current alternative assessment in trial, namely the National Examinations and School-based Assessments or Pentaksiran Berasaskan Sekolah (PBS) remains controversial requiring much tweaking before it is implemented.

Uncertainties on schools re-opening and closing

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, arbitrary decisions have been made by the MoE on the closing and reopening of schools, with little or no consultation with relevant stakeholders. The long period of almost half a year lock down from schools due to COVID-19 and the uncertainties have invariably caused anxiety and hardship to students and their families.

Early this year, schools were reopened although children under the age of 18 have yet to be vaccinated. Since schools re-opened, COVID-19 cases among school children have been growing exponentially. It is noted that schools have adhered to strict SOP, the spike of cases in schools may have transmitted outside the schools. Yet, the causes for this rise have not been thoroughly investi gated nor clearly communicated with stakeholders and the schools were forced into closure again.

Distortion of history in school textbooks

Malaysian history must reflect the people’s struggles in the making of Malaysia (be they the migrant community, minority, majority or indigenous peoples of Malaysia). We urge the MoE to conduct a professional review of the textbooks so that the younger generation learn from the true Malaysian history and the rich diversity of our nation. Our history textbooks should also reflect and include various significant world civilisations to instil a global perspective.

In light of the above incidents, CRCM and the Ed-Platform call for the following:

∙ Teachers must be sensitised and trained in child rights to raise their awareness and professionalism as responsible protectors of children thus enabling schools to be a safe space.

∙ Teachers who have violated the dignity of their students to be made accountable for their actions.

∙ The MoE must view the above incidents as critical signs of an urgent need to review and re-evaluate all aspects of our education system.

∙ The government must institute reforms, with substantive stakeholder consultation to put the educa tion system in the hands of professional educators while it plays the role of providing and facilitating resources.

∙ The MOE must uphold the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) in all aspects and all schools to comply fully with the Safe School Policy and/or the Child Protection Poli cy.

#MakeSchoolASaferPlace. Change now, we must!

Issued by:

CSOs Platform for Reform – Education Cluster (ED-Platform)

The Child Rights Coalition Malaysia (CRCM)

-THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT /

