SYED HAMID, WHO HAD HIS OWN CONTROVERSIES WHEN IN POWER, IN PLACE TO REPLACE HAMZAH AS HOME MINISTER – IF THE PRESSURE ON MUHYIDDIN GETS TOO HOT? THE COUNTRY ON FIRE OVER EX-IGP’S SHOCK EXPOSES, YET EX-UMNO SENIOR WHO HOPPED OVER TO BERSATU ALONG WITH RAIS YATIM & HAMZAH FACTIONS SAYS ‘WHAT IS THIS POLITICAL INTERFERENCE? I DON’T UNDERSTAND…’

What political interference, Syed Hamid asks ex-IGP

Any misunderstandings between the police force and the home minister should have been discussed internally, said former home minister Syed Hamid Albar on former inspector-general of police (IGP) Abdul Hamid Bador’s recent revelations regarding alleged political interference in police matters.

The veteran politician said this was to respect not only the police institution but also the individuals involved.

“That is why these kinds of things… in my experience, we would internally discuss all matters related to the service.

“Whether between the IGP and minister or in the context of the Police Services Commission. In that way, all matters will remain between them.

“We must know each other’s rights and responsibilities. Both parties must understand the Official Secrets Act (OSA),” Syed Hamid , who was an Umno home minister from March 2008 to April 2009, told Malaysiakini.

Abdul Hamid at his last press conference as IGP on April 30, had suggested that the Police Services Commission, which is headed by the home minister, should be led by an independent person such as a former chief justice.

He also alleged political interference in the police’s internal affairs.

At the time, Abdul Hamid said he had informed the matter to Chief Secretary to the Government Mohd Zuki Ali and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Further, Abdul Hamid admitted to having “bad blood” with Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin, who is also Bersatu’s secretary-general.

Former inspector-general of police Abdul Hamid Bador

Under Hamzah’s tenure as the Police Services Commission chairperson, Abdul Hamid claimed the body had functioned less efficiently with monthly meetings being reduced to only four times a year.

‘What political interference?’

Syed Hamid, who is now with Bersatu, said the former IGP is still bound by the OSA even after retirement.

“The former IGP has left the service… but even after you leave, you must still abide by certain matters.

“And I don’t understand what he meant by political interference. What is this political interference?

“Police have the services commission and these matters (appointments) should be discussed by the commission,” he added.

Previously, former IGP Musa Hassan said political interference in police affairs was not new and happened even before Abdul Hamid’s time in office.

Musa, who was IGP from November 2006 until September 2010, which included Syed Hamid’s term as home minister, however, did not name the politicians said to have ordered police to “release their gang” or issued discrete orders to state police chiefs.

Such interference, Musa said, involved operational matters that could disrupt police investigations.

