10,000 NEW CASES A DAY MINIMUM IF RAYA VSITS ALLOWED? DOCTOR DENIES BEING THE VOICE IN SHOCK VIRAL AUDIO

Doctor distances from viral message claiming ‘10k cases if Raya visits allowed’

Paediatrician Dr Musa Mohd Nordin has denied being the voice behind a viral audio clip claiming that Malaysia would face a “minimum of 10,000 (Covid-19) cases per day” by the end of the month if it allows Hari Raya visitation.

The doctor based at KPJ Damansara Specialist Hospital in Selangor has taken to Twitter to deny the audio clip and demanded those who circulated it to remove it and apologise.

“The viral audio on WhatsApp is not me. I do not do anonymous stuff,” he said.

He also shared a press release from the hospital stating that the clip was not made by Musa (above).

“For the record, an official police report has been made.

“We, therefore, would like to remind all netizens to immediately refrain from linking anything about the voice message to our consultant (Musa) or to us… (the allegations) are unfounded, untrue, and totally irresponsible,” the hospital said.

The audio clip is nearly six minutes long and has been forwarded many times through Whatsapp.

The apparently male voice in the audio does not identify himself but the clip is circulated alongside a second message claiming that it is from “Dr Musa Nordin from Damansara Specialist Centre”.

Hari Raya Aidilfitri falls on May 13 this year.

The government has banned “open house” gatherings due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases but has allowed visits to take place.

For places under movement control order (MCO), Hari Raya visits are only allowed on the first day and restricted to 15 visitors at a time.

Places under conditional MCO are allowed 20 visitors at a time, while places under recovery MCO are allowed 25.

Places under enhanced MCO can only celebrate Hari Raya between members of the same house and not receive visitors.

Places under MCO and enhancesd MCO are also not allowed to visit graves during Hari Raya.

MKINI

