THE ‘FREE FOR ALL’ HELL BEGINS – GE15 WILL BE A NIGHTMARE, WARNS PSM! ALREADY, AMID TALK OF AN INTERNAL POWER TUSSLE IN MUHYIDDIN’S BERSATU, UMNO YOUTH CUTS TIES WITH MCA IN SEREMBAN!

PSM chairman Dr Michael Jeyakumar Devaraj says the coming general election will be a complicated one with all parties wanting power.

PETALING JAYA: Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM), which has been struggling to make an impact in the Malaysian political landscape since vying for elections in 2008, expects the next general election (GE15) to be a “nightmare”.

PSM chairman Dr Michael Jeyakumar Devaraj said this will be the case not only for his party but for all parties going by the current political scenario.

“GE15 is a nightmare not only for us but also the country as a whole. It is so complicated that it doesn’t look like it’s going to be easy for any party as everyone is going for power,” he said in an interview with BFM’s The Bigger Picture yesterday.

“However, as a political party, PSM has to take part. It’s going to be difficult to do well unless we are part of a coalition. So we are exploring a pact with Pakatan Harapan (PH) as they were our partners before.”

Three PSM candidates first contested in the 2008 general election – two under the PKR ticket and one as an independent. Two of them won PSM’s first ever political seats, with Jeyakumar turning giant killer by defeating then MIC president S Samy Vellu in Sungai Siput.

PSM’s president, Mohd Nasir Hashim, won the Kota Damansara seat in the Selangor state assembly.

Jeyakumar retained the seat in 2013 also under PKR while Nasir failed to defend his.

In 2018, Jeyakumar and all other PSM candidates lost after standing under the party’s own banner following some differences with PH.

Jeyakumar reiterated that PSM is a democratic party which is “fiercely” independent and does not compromise on its principles.

He said it is not feasible for its candidates to stand as independents because it is not good electorally under the circumstances.

Therefore, he said, it has to be part of a coalition and its best option is PH as they share many things in common although they differ in certain principles. “We are negotiating and it is still work in progress.”

Jeyakumar said PH identifies corruption and poor governance as the main issues in its political battle and thinks that if these two issues were resolved, everything would be fine.

“Our vision for society is different from PH. Of course, we admit these two issues are important. But our ideology goes one step further, which involves fighting for the workers who are suffering from negative wage suppression.

“For example, a factory worker in Bayan Lepas is paid one-sixth or one-eighth of a worker in California, who produces the same semiconductor with the same value. This is not related to the measure of productivity. The World Bank will tell you the multinational corporations are not honest with us,” he said.

He said this is the way the global economic system has been structured with the world’s 0.01% billionaires controlling the rest of the world, adding that this chain must be broken.

He said if a US firm wants to outsource its production, it gives local manufacturers the machines and equipment to manufacture the products and sell them back to them at a price which is as low as 20% of the price it eventually sells to the rest of the world.

“They control the prices and the low wages. And if the local employer here challenges the US boss for higher wages, they will threaten to move to Thailand or Vietnam.

“The Malaysian boss then becomes a cog in this global control chain as he is also controlled by patents and the specific product,” he said.

Jeyakumar said this is what PH and other coalitions fail to address, adding that developed countries are gaining from this wage suppression as a result.

He said a lot of wealth is created by the workers for the MNCs, with the government cutting corporate taxes and giving them other perks which lead to lower allocation for other development as a result.

“The free trade agreements must be changed and parties like DAP and PKR don’t recognise that. I consider PSM as a more hardworking version of PH. We are focused on the grassroots.

“The general public does not recognise that we have this in our party aims. We want to tell the people that our vision is different from that of other parties in this context,” he said. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Seremban Umno Youth to fight for party’s GE15 candidate, cuts ties with MCA

Seremban Umno has left the final decision on a request from its members to field a candidate in the Parliament seat traditionally contested by MCA to Negeri Sembilan party chief Mohamad Hassan.

Seremban Umno Youth chief Zool Amali Hussein (above) told Malaysiakini the matter was decided at a Seremban Umno meeting prior to his wing’s decision yesterday to cut ties with Seremban MCA and Negeri Sembilan MCA.

Zool reaffirmed his wing’s decision to cut ties with the BN component, in response to alleged provocations by Seremban MCA chief Siow Koi Voon on the candidate issue in the next 15th general election (GE15).

“We will fight for a candidate from Umno to contest in Seremban. 

“Seremban Umno Youth will not work together with Seremban MCA or Negeri Sembilan MCA,” he said. 

“But the Seremban Umno division might have a different decision. If they are having any events together, then Seremban Umno Youth will not support it,” he added.

When contacted, Seremban Umno division chief Mustafa Salim said the division’s youth wing had for two years in a row approved a motion for Umno to field its candidate in Seremban.

“For two years the motion was brought to the central level, and the final decision is left in the hands of central leaders,” he said.

In confirming Zool’s letter authorising the Seremban Umno Youth’s decision to cut ties with the state MCA, Mustafa said he had previously advised both parties to refrain from raising problems that could affect BN’s preparations for the forthcoming GE15.

‘Only a personal opinion’

Separately, BN Youth secretary Fadzmel Fadzil said the Seremban Umno Youth’s statement should be seen as a “personal opinion” rather than the party’s stand.

“BN Youth would like to state that the decision taken to cut ties (with Seremban MCA and Negeri Sembilan MCA) does not reflect the party’s (Umno) stand but is more of a personal opinion.

“Umno Youth is reminded to continue strengthening ties with BN components at all levels,” he said in a statement.

“Any decision and position on ties between parties will only be taken by the parties’ leaders in the BN supreme council,” Fadzmel stressed.

In GE14, former transport minister Anthony Loke retained the Seremban parliamentary seat for DAP, beating MCA secretary-general Chong Sin Woon with a 30,694-vote majority.

This was despite the seat being a Malay-majority seat at reportedly around 53 percent of elected voters in 2018.

DAP has held the seat since 2008. – MKINI

