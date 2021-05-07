COVID-19 SHOCKER – 4,498 NEW CASES! OMG, THIS IS HOW ‘WELL’ INCOMPETENT MUHYIDDIN REGIME IS MANAGING THE PANDEMIC – AGONG MUST RESPOND TO THE COLLECTIVE CALLS FOR PARLIAMENT TO RESUME – PAVING THE WAY FOR A MORE CAPABLE TEAM TO SAVE MALAYSIA FROM THE DEADLY VIRUS

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 4,498 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the first time it has breached the 4,000 mark since Feb 4.

It also reported 22 deaths.

In a tweet, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 432,425.

Selangor recorded the highest number of cases with 1,424.

This was followed by Sarawak (750), Kuala Lumpur (436), Penang (313), Johor (327), Kelantan (297), Kedah (209), Negeri Sembilan (188), Sabah (153), Perak (148), Terengganu (87), Pahang (78), Melaka (74), Putrajaya (8), Perlis (4) and Labuan (2).

FREE MALAYSIA TODAYW

