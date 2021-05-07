MINISTER VS DEPUTY MINISTER – INTERNAL POWER STRUGGLE WITHIN MUHYIDDIN’S HALF-BAKED CABINET FLARES UP: UMNO’S SPORTS MINSTER REEZAL TO

The Youth and Sports Ministry will seek new guidelines for sports and recreation under the third movement control order (MCO 3.0) – barely 24 hours after a policy shift that banned all sports activities and outdoor exercises in affected areas.

The ban itself came 24 hours after conflicting guidelines on outdoor exercise, including those which allowed for it.

“The youth and sports minister (Reezal Merican Naina Merican) has indicated that he will bring up several ministry suggestions regarding a more appropriate approach to sports and recreation for review at the National Security Council (NSC) meeting this evening,” the ministry said on Facebook today.

Prior to the ban announced last night, the NSC had put out conflicting standard operating procedures (SOPs) on such activities, leading to confusion.

For example, the SOP for MCO 3.0 in Selangor said sports activities that do not involve physical touch and indoor training facilities were allowed.

Meanwhile, the general MCO 3.0 SOP document merely said any sporting and recreational activities were subjected to the Youth and Sports Ministry’s SOP.

However, it was updated last night to reflect the blanket ban on all sports and recreational activities as well as training facilities such as gyms.

The move was panned by infectious diseases experts, who pointed out that the risk for Covid-19 infection from outdoor exercise was low.

Youth and Sports Deputy Minister Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal

However, Reezal’s deputy – Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal – had defended the ban, saying the Health Ministry and NSC would have made their decision based on science.

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil poked fun at the situation, tweeting that “U-turn” sports were still allowed under the MCO 3.0.

Wan Fayhsal, however, replied that the Youth and Sports Ministry’s move to appeal the exercise ban showed that the government was in tune with the people’s grouses.

Deputy sports minister defends ban on outdoor sports during MCO 3.0 amid criticism

A view of people jogging at the Titiwangsa lake park in Kuala Lumpur. WHO’s Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman called on the government to allow members of the public to participate in outdoor sports. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal defended the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government’s decision to bar outdoor exercise for areas under the third movement control order (MCO).

“Evaluation has been made by @KKMPutrajaya and @MKNJPM. As sports enthusiasts of course we are saddened by this restriction but I’m pretty sure KKM and MKN have deployed all necessary scientific tools and dataset before arriving at this decision. Hopefully things will get better,” he tweeted referring the acronyms to the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the National Security Council (NSC),” he tweeted.

Wan Ahmad was responding to a Twitter user who criticised the decision, and called on the government to “follow the science”.

“Come on, YB. Follow the science. Negligible risk of Covid transmission for outdoor individual exercise. It’s been 17 months since the start of the pandemic, we know what’s safe and what’s not,” Harris Zainul tweeted.

One of the nation’s foremost infectious diseases experts and member of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Science Council, Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman also called on the government to allow members of the public to participate in outdoor sports.

“The risk of getting Covid-19 outdoors is about 18 times lower than indoors. Please let the rakyat continue to jog, cycle, play football or any other outdoor sports for the sake of our physical and mental health,” she said.

