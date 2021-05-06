NAJIB PLAYS ‘ORDINARY MAN’: ‘I AND THE COMMON PEOPLE ARE INVESTIGATED BY THE POLICE AND FINED BY THE GOVT’ – EX-PM, FINED RM3K OVER SOP BREACH AT CHICKEN RICE SHOP, TAKES A SWIPE AT MINISTERS INCLUDING MUHYIDDIN WHO GET OFF SCOT-FREE

Pricey meal: Najib fined RM3k, chicken rice shop owner RM10k

The police have decided to issue two fines totalling RM3,000 against former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak for violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against Covid-19, while the chicken rice shop he visited was slapped with a RM10,000 compound.

Najib was fined for failing to register his presence at Restoran Nasi Ayam Hainan Chee Meng in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur, and also not scanning his temperature when entering the premises.

Meanwhile, the chicken rice shop was fined for failing to ensure Najib complied with the SOP.

The fine was issued against Yeok Wei Hao, the manager of the shop.

Dang Wangi district police chief Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said the fines were based on a decision by the Attorney-General’s Chambers after receiving the investigation paper from the police.

“All those involved will be issued with the compounds in the near future. The compounds total RM13,000.

“The police advise the public to abide by the SOP set by the National Security Council to combat the Covid-19 pandemic,” Zainal said in a statement.

Najib had admitted he did not take the necessary SOP steps when he visited the chicken rice shop in March but claimed his officers had done the needful.

The Pekan MP, whose visit was shot on video and circulated on social media, had asked the authorities to fine him.

In an immediate response, Najib said he will pay the fine but took a swipe at government ministers.

“I and the common people are investigated by the police and fined by the government.

“But I don’t know (if this will happen too) if ministers are the ones who breach the SOPs,” he said on Facebook today.

He also shared a photo of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin without a face mask but with everyone around him wearing one.

