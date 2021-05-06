MALAYSIAN RATING CORP PULLS NO PUNCHES: ‘LOOMING POLITICAL UNCERTAINTIES & THE GOVT’S REACTIVE HANDLING OF COVID-19 HAVE ALSO SHAKEN THE CONFIDENCE OF FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTORS’ – PREDICTS ECONOMY TO CONTRACT 1.6% IN Q1 & STAY WEAK

PETALING JAYA: A rating agency predicts that the Malaysian economy will remain weak and expects the first quarter of 2021 to remain negative for a fourth consecutive quarter since last year.

Malaysian Rating Corporation Bhd said it predicts the gross domestic product (GDP) for the first quarter of this year to drop by 1.6%.

In a statement, it said the decline will mark the longest consecutive quarters of negative growth in Malaysia since the Asian Financial Crisis of 1998.

The first quarter of 2020, it said, was affected by tighter Covid-19 mobility restrictions, dampening domestic consumption and investment.

“It did not help that given the economic scarring effects of the pandemic, the unemployment rate remained elevated and job creation was slow,” it added.

Amid this situation, it said, consumer sentiment was low, causing consumption to drop.

The government’s stimulus packages have had muted impact but export growth has still not been sufficient to pull the economy out of the crisis in the first quarter of 2021, it added.

Going forward, the rating agency believes private consumption growth hinges upon the harshness of mobility restrictions.

“Given the just announced stricter Covid-19 containment measures, there will be pressure on private consumption growth, at least in the second quarter of 2021,” it cautioned further.

The move, it added, will likely keep the unemployment rate above 4%. In February, the jobless rate was at 4.8%.

It also predicts a subdued turnaround in investments due to government spending, “which has turned cautious amid higher fiscal deficits and ballooning debt”.

“Looming political uncertainties and the government’s reactive handling of the pandemic have also shaken the confidence of foreign direct investors,” it added.

The implications, it said, are grim given that foreign direct investment inflows are vital for the nation’s economic growth capacity.

However, it said Malaysia’s saviour could be net exports, with GDP growth data for the first quarter of 2021 suggesting that major trading partners – including China (18.3%), Singapore (0.2%), and the US (0.4%) – are technically out of their recessions.

“As such, our exports should receive support from sturdy commodity prices and a continued upturn in global electronics demand,” it said.

