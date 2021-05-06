NO RESPITE – 3,551 NEW COVID-19 CASES – SELANGOR, WHICH DOES THE MOST TESTING, HAS MOST INFECTIONS – WHILE PENANG SEES SHARP INCREASE

3,551 Covid-19 cases, Selangor has most infections

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 3,551 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

In a tweet, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 427,927.

Selangor recorded the highest number of cases with 1,137. This was followed by Kuala Lumpur (477), Sarawak (391), Kelantan (326), Penang (305), Johor (258), Perak (137), Kedah (112), Pahang (97), Negeri Sembilan (85), Sabah (69), Melaka (82), Terengganu (58), Putrajaya (12), Perlis (3) and Labuan (2). – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Covid-19 (May 6): 3,551 new cases, sharp increase in Penang

The Health Ministry today reported 3,551 new Covid-19 cases amidst a sharp increase in Penang. Penang (305) posted its highest new case count in 48 days. The Klang Valley (1,626) continues to report the highest number of new cases followed by Sarawak (391) and Kelantan (326). Selangor (1,137)

Kuala Lumpur (477)

Sarawak (391)

Kelantan (326)

Penang (305)

Johor (258)

Perak (137)

Kedah (112)

Pahang (97)

Negeri Sembilan (85)

Malacca (82)

Sabah (69)

Terengganu (58)

Putrajaya (12)

Perlis (3)

Labuan (2) – MKINI FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI

.