WHAT! MUHYIDDIN & CO NOW SELLING SUBANG AIRPORT UNDER THE GUISE OF ‘EMERGENCY RULE’? SURELY THIS IS NOT WHAT AGONG WOULD WANT – AN ‘ATTEMPT TO HIJACK THE AIRPORT WHICH WILL CAUSE KHAZANAH & EPF TO LOSE THE PEOPLE’S MONEY’!

MP: Don’t use emergency to sell Subang airport

Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub urged the government not to take advantage of the emergency to sell the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, better known as the Subang International Airport, in Selangor.

Citing a report by The Vibes, Salahuddin said there was an attempt to “hijack” the airport which will cause losses for Khanazah Nasional Bhd and the Employees Provident Fund (EPF).

“Do not allow direct negotiations. Reopen Parliament and let us debate this. This involves the people’s property,” he said.

The airport, which began operations in 1965, currently serves as the base for Firefly and Malindo Airlines’ turboprop services. The current owner is Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd (MAHB) which has a concession to run the airport until 2069.

According to The Vibes, WCT Holdings Bhd’s wholly-owned unit Subang Skypark Sdn Bhd has proposed a new concession that will expire in 2092.

WCT Holdings’ group executive chairperson is Desmond Lim, who is best known for developing Pavilion Mall in Kuala Lumpur.

Subang Skypark was reported to have submitted a proposal to the Transport Ministry to take over the entire airport and develop the surrounding land.

The report said that Subang Skypark envisioned the airport would focus on “premium business travellers, capturing a different market from KLIA passengers”.

The report claimed that MAHB and the Malaysia Aviation Group Bhd (MAG) – which owns Firefly – are against the proposal and submitted their objections to the Transport Ministry.

Among others, the two companies said the move will threaten the investment returns of MAHB’s owners and will “certainly involve public money” because the company will have to compensate bondholders.

The loss, said the two companies, would be up to RM11.9 billion based on the remainder of the airport concession.

Instead of proceeding with Subang Skypark’s proposal, MAHB and MAG are proposing that MAHB be allowed to proceed with its “Subang airport regeneration” plan.

This plan, expected to be completed by end-2025, will see the establishment of hangars, factories, maintenance, repair, and operation facilities. MKINI

Putrajaya grappling with tight fiscal position, says economist

DIPPING into the National Trust Fund (KWAN) for funds to procure Covid-19 vaccines and raising the statutory debt limit goes to show that Putrajaya is grappling with a tight fiscal position, said economist Lee Heng Guie.

“Rightfully, we have limited fiscal space. The government has used the Covid-19 bill (Temporary Measures for Reducing the Impact of the Coronavirus Disease 2019) to allow them to raise the debt-to-GDP ratio to 60% to provide them the extra space in case they need more fiscal stimulus,” the Executive director of the Socio-Economic Research Centre told reporters at a media briefing today.

He added that apart from raising the debt ceiling, Putrajaya may also need to tap into other resources for funds, which has been done with the draw down from KWAN, to foot the bill of vaccine procurement.

Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz recently said that  Putrajaya would take RM5 billion from KWAN for vaccination expenses .

The Covid-19 bill was tabled in Parliament last year to raise the self-imposed debt ceiling from 55% to 60% of the GDP.

“All these reflect (that) the fiscal position is tight and the government will have to spend with whatever resources they have and make sure that the stimulus package will have the desired outcome,” he said.

He said the measures rolled out under the several economic aid packages, such as the Wage Subsidy Program, grants and the loan moratorium has helped to ease the financial burden of individuals, and small- and medium-sized enterprises.

However, he is particularly concerned over the withdrawals from the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) via the i-lestari and i-sinar schemes – although it may have helped vulnerable groups.

“At the current situation, when we look at the amount of money that has been withdrawn from EPF, I am worried if there is another cycle of crisis, we may not be able to tap into the employees’ savings to ease their cash flow (burden),” he said.

Therefore, he hoped for a more stable economic recovery, which will allow contributors who withdrew their savings to replenish their retirement funds.

As at March 12, a total of RM19.45 billion was approved for i-Lestari withdrawals for 5.23 million contributors.

Meanwhile, RM52.48 billion had been approved for 5.94 million applicants for i-Sinar withdrawals up to March 14. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

MKINI  / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

