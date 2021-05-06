‘BAZAAR’ WARS – IN KL, ANNUAR MUSA SAYS RAMADAN & AIDILFITRI BAZAARS TO STAY OPEN DESPITE MCO – EVEN AS SELANGOR SHUTS DOWN 5 AT LRT STATIONS

Ramadan, Aidilfitri bazaars in KL allowed to operate during MCO, says Annuar Musa

RAMADAN and Aidilfitri Bazaars in Kuala Lumpur are allowed to operate during the two-week movement control order (MCO) which begins tomorrow, said Federal Territory Minister Annuar Musa.

He said Ramadan bazaars will be allowed to operate from 3pm to 8pm, while Aidilfitri bazaars can open from 10am to 10pm.

“We also will give a one-hour leeway before and after operations for food preparation, setting up stalls and cleaning up,” he said at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur today.

He also added that there will be no dine-in allowed during the MCO period.