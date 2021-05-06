‘BAZAAR’ WARS – IN KL, ANNUAR MUSA SAYS RAMADAN & AIDILFITRI BAZAARS TO STAY OPEN DESPITE MCO – EVEN AS SELANGOR SHUTS DOWN 5 AT LRT STATIONS
RAMADAN and Aidilfitri Bazaars in Kuala Lumpur are allowed to operate during the two-week movement control order (MCO) which begins tomorrow, said Federal Territory Minister Annuar Musa.
He said Ramadan bazaars will be allowed to operate from 3pm to 8pm, while Aidilfitri bazaars can open from 10am to 10pm.
“We also will give a one-hour leeway before and after operations for food preparation, setting up stalls and cleaning up,” he said at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur today.
He also added that there will be no dine-in allowed during the MCO period.
Five Ramadan bazaars at LRT stations in Selangor to close
Five Ramadan bazaars at light rail transit (LRT) stations in Selangor will be closed starting this Saturday following the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) in six districts in the state.
In a statement today, Prasarana Malaysia Bhd (Prasarana) said the five bazaars were at the Kelana Jaya, Glenmarie, Pandan Indah, Cempaka and Putra Heights stations which started operations on April 13.
“The bazaar at the Cempaka LRT station had been closed earlier on May 1 after the location was listed among the high-risk areas based on the report issued by the Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE),” the statement read.
However, according to Prasarana, the bazaar at the Damai LRT station, located in Kuala Lumpur, will operate as usual.
“Prasarana would like to thank all visitors and traders who have supported this initiative despite having to face the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic,” it said. – Bernama
