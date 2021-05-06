AS SCHOOLS GO ONLINE, TRAFFIC LIGHTENS IN KL & SELANGOR – IMMENSE RELIEF FELT BY PARENTS WHILE BUSINESS AS USUAL FOR OTHERS – ALTHOUGH TRAFFIC ROADBLOCKS REMAIN & MANY STILL CONFUSED BY PN GOVT’S CLUMSY & BELATED LAUNCH OF MCO 3.0 – EVEN AS COVID-19 THREATENS TO EXPLORE UNCHARTED HIGHS

Four roadblocks in PJ to remain

PETALING JAYA: A total of four roadblocks will remain manned by Petaling Jaya police following the movement control order imposed in six districts in Selangor from Thursday (May 6) until May 17.

Petaling Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said the existing roadblocks manned by Petaling Jaya police are at the Sungai Buloh toll plaza, Kota Damansara toll plaza, Damansara toll plaza and the Subang toll plaza.

“Maintaining the roadblocks is in line with the instruction from the National Security Council (NSC), prohibiting inter-district and inter-state travels in areas under MCO.

“We will also increase manpower for the compliance operation teams,” he said in a statement.

ACP Fakhrudin also advised the public to adhere to Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP).

“We hope for cooperation from all levels of society so that the spread of the virus can be curbed,” he added.

Six districts in Selangor – Petaling, Gombak, Hulu Langat, Klang, Sepang, and Kuala Langat – are under a MCO from May 6 to May 17 and Kuala Lumpur will be under a May 7 to May 20.

All inter-district and interstate travel is prohibited during the MCO, while all economic sectors are running as per usual.

This means that Malaysians can travel to their workplaces, with some delay due to roadblocks – a common occurrence during previous MCOs.-ANN

MCO Day 1: Traffic in Selangor is relatively light

PETALING JAYA: Traffic on Thursday (May 6) has been relatively light, in contrast to the day before, when many hit the roads for one last hurrah before the movement control order for six Selangor districts came into force. Aside from the usual delays caused by roadblocks and the morning rush hour, the traffic was lighter on Thursday (May 6) morning, the first day of the MCO for six districts in Selangor before all of Kuala Lumpur followed suit on Friday (May 7). There were the usual morning delays on the Damansara Perdana Highway from Puchong Utama to Bandar Puteri, on the Bukit Jalil Highway from Kinrara to Puchong, on the Federal Highway from Empire Subang Jaya to Templer and on Grand Saga Highway from the PDRM College to Jalan Cheras . On the Federal Highway, there was slow moving traffic from Klang to Subang Jaya, with a half-hour delay heading towards Amcorp Mall in Petaling Jaya at a little before 8am, according to traffic reports. Slow moving traffic was also reported at 8am from Bukit Jelutong to Persimpangan Jalan Subang and Puchong Utama to Puchong Intan, but on the whole, there were no major delays. While inter-district travel is prohibited during the MCO which runs from May 6 to May 17 for Selangor and May 7 to May 20 for Kuala Lumpur, all economic sectors are running as usual. This means that Malaysians can travel to their workplaces, with some delay due to roadblocks – a common occurrence during previous MCOs. ANN

MCO? It’s pretty much business as usual

KUALA LUMPUR: It was the first day of the movement control order. And it was just another day in the city. From Kuala Lumpur to Petaling Jaya and on to Subang Jaya, it was business as usual in most parts of the Klang Valley. The trains were packed at 8am, buses ran as usual, with standing passengers and there were no roadblocks in sight in the inner city roads. A public transport user, who only wanted to be known as Lisa, said it was basically an ordinary day. “I took the train from Taman Paramount to KL Sentral and there were no police checks, it was really smooth,” she said. The KL Sentral concourse, however, was large enough to ensure social distancing and looked sparse when the passengers alighted. This FMT reporter took an LRT ride from AsiaJaya to KLCC in an extremely packed train. Everyone had masks on but there was little scope for social distancing. At the KLCC bus stop, there was a crowd of people waiting. Buses that arrived were packed with passengers. Another public transport user, Sarah Karina said she was not worried about being stopped for police checks as she had a letter from her employer. “Although I have the letter from my employer, I am still confused over the rules of the MCO as the government did not give any proper details,” she said. Plaza toll exits at Subang Jaya and Kota Damansara saw smooth traffic. Police checks were minimal as vehicles were allowed to pass through easily to avoid traffic jams during the peak hour. However, road user Shubahshini Segaran said she did encounter a roadblock from Rawang to Subang, which made her an hour late for work. “Even though I woke up at 5.30am, I was still late. Tomorrow, I will have to wake up at least an hour earlier to avoid more traffic,” she said. In addition, checks in Sunway Pyramid and One Utama showed that all shops were open. This included fashion retailers, jewellery shops, furniture stores and food courts. However, since it was early in the morning, there were few shoppers. It was announced on Tuesday that six districts in Selangor would be placed under another MCO, with Kuala Lumpur and parts of Johor, Terengganu and Perak to be placed under the same movement restrictions from tomorrow until May 20. The six districts affected are Hulu Langat, Petaling, Gombak, Klang, Kuala Langat and Sepang from today until May 17. FMT

