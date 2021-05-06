BOMBSHELL – INTERNAL POWER STRUGGLE? RUMORS RIFE AS MUHYIDDIN REGIME SLAPS ON ‘VILLAGER STANDARD’ MCO – ONLY TO MAKE STARTLING U-TURNS WITHIN 24 HOURS – ‘THE CONFUSION & DELAY IN ANNOUNCING MCO 3.0 LOCKDOWN, AS WELL AS ZERO COORDINATION AMONG MINISTRIES SUGGEST CERTAIN POWERFUL FACTIONS WITHIN THE REGIME HAVE STARTED TO MAKE MOVES TO SEIZE POWER,’ CLAIMS REPORT

Internal Power Struggle As Muhyiddin Govt Made Changes Within 24 Hours In Yet Another Half-Baked MCO 3. 0

As predicted, the backdoor government of Muhyiddin has announced yet another half-baked lockdown – MCO 3.0. While people did not expect much from the clueless regime, they were flabbergasted at the deteriorating competency of the ministers involved. Even primary school students could do a better job than the bloated Cabinet of 72 ministers and deputy ministers.

One would expect that after two versions of MCO and dozens of EMCO, Semi-EMCO, CMCO, RMCO and whatnot, a government, regardless of its level of incompetency, would not have screwed up again so royally. The MCO 1.0 was a nationwide lockdown, while the MCO 2.0 was confined to only 5 states – Penang, Selangor, Melaka, Johor, Sabah and Federal Territories.

But the latest MCO 3.0, announced yesterday, only involved six out of nine districts in the state of Selangor. Exactly why can’t the highly-paid ministers handle the movement control order of just 6 districts efficiently? And why weren’t the top-3 states with highest Covid-19 new cases as of yesterday (4 May) – Selangor (675 cases), Sarawak (620) and Kuala Lumpur (408) – locked down?

Of course, the trick is simple – declares a lockdown under the pretext of fighting Covid-19. But don’t implement a strict lockdown under the pretext of saving the economy. And when the lockdown fails, which was already anticipated, then declares yet another half-baked lockdown under the same excuse. Repeat the process and voila, the regime can rule forever.

Everyone knows that neither MCO 2.0 nor 3.0 were meant to flatten the curve. They are just convenient tools to create a fake perception that the government is doing something to stop the spread of the virus. But the gullible and ignorant folks in villages had no idea that insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.

Even if the whole idea is to put up a drama to hoodwink the voters, especially the illiterate in the Malay community, at the very least the illegitimate government should be able to present a sexy and impressive standard operating procedure (SOP). It’s simply unacceptable and humiliating, even at the standard of villagers, to announce a lockdown without a properly prepared SOP.

Yes, after more than a year of mishandling the pandemic and introducing different types of lockdowns, it’s both hilarious and surprising that Muhyiddin government still fails to consolidate, compile and fine-tune an acceptable set of SOP, which eventually led to some embarrassing moments on the first day the MCO 3.0 was declared.

For example, while Senior Minister Ismail Sabri insisted that anyone with a vaccination appointment must obtain an approval letter from the police, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin said otherwise. So could or should citizens cross into districts or states between Selangor and Klang Valley to get their dose of vaccines?

Mr Khairy said people just need to show their appointments on MySejahtera app, or a hardcopy printout, as proof of their vaccination appointment to the police at roadblocks. But have the authorities been updated on this? Can Khairy even give an order to the police or the soldiers, which is under the jurisdiction of “turtle egg” Ismail Sabri, who happens to be the Defence Minister?

So far, the clueless Ismail Sabri has kept his mouth shut after being humiliated by Khairy. Without an acknowledgement from Sabri, who is in charge of security and defence, it’s safe to say the police at roadblocks will most likely slap travellers with compound tickets. Why should people rush to get vaccinated, knowing very well they could be punished with a maximum compound of RM10,000?

The genius Minister Ismail Sabri also could not clarify whether schools will continue to operate during the lockdown period, which will be effective from May 6 to 17. After criticized, the Education Ministry today finally gives an order to all schools in Selangor, including districts not affected by MCO 3.0, to close starting tomorrow (May 6) until after the Hari Raya holidays are over.

However, international schools and kindergarten, as well as childcare or tuition centres, appear to be caught in the grey areas. It’s still unknown whether they must be closed or can remain open for business. Heck, people in the six districts (Hulu Langat, Petaling, Gombak, Klang, Kuala Langat and Sepang) under MCO 3.0 were equally confused initially whether they can travel inter-districts to work.

Grocery, convenience stores, dining premises and petrol stations are allowed to operate between 6am and midnight, even though dine-in is not allowed. While daily markets (night and morning markets) will be allowed to operate between 6am and 2pm, Ramadan bazaars are still allowed to operate (Selangor today announced the bazaars will be closed effective May 8).

What’s the purpose of introducing MCO 3.0 if there isn’t any difference from the previous MCO 2.0? If the MCO 2.0 had failed to contain the Coronavirus, what makes the clowns think it would be any different this time? If the backdoor Perikatan Nasional government was running like a headless chicken during the MCO 2.0, now it is like a dog chasing its own tail.

Stunningly, within 24 hours, the clueless and incompetent government has made some spectacular changes. Now, the MCO lockdown will also include Kuala Lumpur from May 7 to 20. Apparently Minister Ismail Sabri claimed the decision was made after the National Security Council considered the emergence of 17 Covid-19 clusters in Kuala Lumpur over the past week.

Was “turtle egg” Sabri trying to say that the government had forgotten the capital city Kuala Lumpur clusters when a decision to introduce MCO 3.0 was made yesterday? The government should stop insulting people’s intelligence. They talked as if a sudden outbreak has just exploded in Kuala Lumpur. Obviously, it was damage control after heavy criticisms from the general public.

Interestingly, something bizarre happened over the weekend when Prime Minister Muhyiddin, who was initially scheduled to make an official visit to Singapore on Monday (May 3), abruptly cancelled it on Sunday. Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein claimed the visit was postponed because the premier wanted to focus on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Again, it was yet another cock and bull story. The current fourth wave has started since the early April, and didn’t appear out of the blue. Exactly why Mahiaddin alias Muhyiddin could fly to Indonesia to meet President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo on 4 Feb when Malaysia was hit with over 4,000 daily new cases of Coronavirus, but could not visit nearby Lee Hsien Loong when there were only 3,000 new infections?

On the same Sunday (May 2), local news media The Star reported sources as saying that the government is ready to announce a 2-week MCO starting from May 3 in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Johor and Sarawak. A day earlier (Saturday, May 1), the prime minister dropped hints himself when he said the ongoing MCO will be reviewed – suggesting a lockdown was in order.

Strangely, Ismail Sabri rubbished on the same Sunday about the news to reintroduce the movement control order (MCO) – either partially or a full lockdown. It appears there were disputes and disagreements within the government, whether another round of lockdown was appropriate. Worse, there could be a plot or internal power struggle to sabotage the prime minister.

The sudden cancellation of Muhyiddin’s visit to Singapore, which was announced as early as mid-April when the current wave had already started, and the confusion and delay in announcing the MCO 3.0 lockdown, as well as zero coordination among ministries suggest certain powerful factions within the regime have started to make moves to seize power.