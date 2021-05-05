PUTRAJAYA: Kuala Lumpur will be placed under the movement control order from May 7 to 20.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the Health Ministry had presented a report on the Covid-19 situation in Kuala Lumpur whereby from April 1 to 27,17 new clusters were recorded.

The number of daily cases also saw a rise in infections.

“After reviewing the situation and following a proposal by the Health Ministry, the government has agreed to place the entire Kuala Lumpur under MCO from May 7 to 20, ” he said on Wednesday (May 5).

The standard operating procedure for Kuala Lumpur during MCO is as per what had been announced before.

This includes the prohibition of cross border travel except for emergency and work purposes.

Food premises such as restaurants, food trucks, hawkers and kiosks are allowed to operate from 6am to midnight only.

Dine-ins are not allowed and food served are for delivery and take-outs only.

ANN

