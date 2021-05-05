SHOCK 3,744 NEW CASES – WITH 1,872 FROM THE KLANG VALLEY WHICH IS SELANGOR PLUS KL – YET KL NOT UNDER MCO! WHETHER FT MINISTER ANNUAR MUSA & HIS RAMADAN BAZAARS & INVOLVED OR NOT – SELANGOR BREAKS RANKS WITH PATHETIC MUHYIDDIN & CO, ORDERS RAMADAN BAZAARS CLOSED IN MCO AREAS

The Selangor government has broken ranks with Putrajaya and will not allow Ramadan bazaars to operate in six districts to be placed under a movement control order (MCO) which comes into force tomorrow.

Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari (above) said the Ramadan bazaar closure will only take effect from Saturday onwards to allow traders to clear their stock.

“This is to allow the operators at the bazaars to fulfil their responsibility, especially to manage their stocks,” he said.

“Since they have operated at the Ramadan bazaars for 25 days, I think we are not being cruel in forcing them to shut down,” he said.

“Under the SOPs, the operation of Ramadan bazaars is not allowed but Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said yesterday they are allowed.

“We decided (today) that Ramadan bazaars will not be allowed, beginning this Saturday,” Amirrudin told a press conference today after chairing a state-level National Security Council meeting to iron out details of the implementation of the MCO for the six Selangor districts.

He also announced that the government will allocate RM500 for each of the 11,000 Ramadan bazaar stall owners who will be affected by the closure.

The MCO will be implemented in six Selangor districts – Petaling, Hulu Langat, Gombak, Klang, Kuala Langat, and Sepang – from May 6 to 17.

MKINI

