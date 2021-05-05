MUHYIDDIN RAISES EYEBROWS – PN THROWS OUT ‘VERY WORRIED’ KELANTAN’S SECOND APPEAL FOR A TOTAL LOCKDOWN – WHY? DOES PUTRAJAYA FEAR PARALYSING ECONOMIC ACTIVITIES – OR IS MUHYIDDIN & CO TRYING TO STINGE ON THE ‘HUGE CHUNK OF ALLOCATIONS’ PUTRAJAYA MAY NEED TO PAY TO AFFECTED GROUPS IN THE PAS-LED STATE IF A TOTAL LOCKDOWN IS CALLED?

Putrajaya has turned down another request by the Kelantan government to impose a lockdown or strict movement restriction in the state – similar to that implemented last year – to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Its request was rejected because the move will have a big impact on many sectors and would paralyse economic activities following the closure of business operations.

The decision was delivered to the state government yesterday after its proposal was submitted to the federal government a few days ago, said a source.

“If a lockdown is implemented, the federal government will have to provide a special incentive to the affected groups that may involve a huge chunk of allocations,” said the source.

“As such, the federal government suggested that Kelantan tighten the existing health SOPs to contain the outbreak,” said the source on condition of anonymity.

Kelantan has been under a movement control order since April 22 as the state combats a new surge of Covid-19 infections.

Initially, only six districts hit hard by the pandemic were placed under an MCO from April 16. But Putrajaya later extended the MCO to cover the entire state involving all ten districts.

Last year, from March 18 until April 30, a similar movement control order (MCO) was enforced in most states, limiting travel for only food supplies, medicines and essential services only. There was also a single-occupant vehicle rule.

During this period, most businesses were forced to be shuttered.

A slightly more relaxed version of the MCO – which allowed schools and most businesses to stay open – was introduced in January this year in certain regions including Kelantan last month.

Dining-in at eateries, however, is not allowed in MCO states and districts at this time.

‘Very worrying’

Yesterday, Malaysiakini quoted a well-placed source as saying the Kelantan government wanted the federal government to enforce strict movement restrictions in Kelantan.

The source said the state government had sought such curbs last month, but the proposal was rejected by the federal government due to its impact on the economy.

“However, because the Covid-19 situation in Kelantan is very worrying currently with our hospital and quarantine facilities in a critical state, we appealed against the decision several days ago.

“We are seeking (movement restrictions) that will last two weeks, from May 7 until May 20,” the source said.

Kelantan Menteri Besar Ahmad Yakob

The state government wanted to impose, among others, SOPs that limit the number of passengers in a vehicle and that only the head of household be allowed out for essential purposes, according to the source close to the Kelantan Special Disaster Management Committee.

“If the current SOPs do not limit the number of passengers in a vehicle, then it should be tightened to only two people in a car. Only the heads of the families can come out to shop for necessities,” said the source.

Meanwhile, Kelantan Menteri Besar Ahmad Yakob said the state government has informed the National Security Council that the pandemic situation in the state had reached an alarming level.

“We have submitted a report stating that the state is at an alarming stage,” he told media after chairing a state executive council meeting today.

“(The Covid-19) cases are high, but certain parties looked at the matter from many aspects. We need to listen to the views of many parties on the matter (of a lockdown),” he said.

“So let us wait for appropriate instruction that will be given to Kelantan,” he said.

The MCO in Kelantan will end on May 17.

