SENIOR COP LINKED TO GANGLORD NICKY LIOW FREED FROM DETENTION – EVEN AS IGP HAMID BADOR RETIRES

Freed – police officer linked to Nicky Liow gang

SHAH ALAM: A police officer arrested under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma) for alleged links to fugitive businessman Nicky Liow has been freed, the High Court here was told.

Lawyer Sreetharan Vallithan informed High Court Judge Abdul Karim Abdul Rahman that Rahmat Fitri Abdullah, an assistant superintendent of police, was released from police custody two days ago. Federal counsel Muhamad Safuan Azhar confirmed the release.

The policeman then withdrew his appeal against the detention order and Karim struck out Rahmat’s writ of habeas corpus application today as the matter is now academic.

However, the judge said Rahmat had raised two interesting legal points.

Rahmat, a commercial crime head at the Sentul district police headquarters, was arrested on April 21 and he cited that the detention under Sosma was unlawful as his family members were not notified.

Further, he said, a police officer’s power to detain a suspect under Sosma for 28 days had lapsed on July 31, 2017 as a resolution passed by Parliament was not gazetted by the home minister.

Meanwhile, lawyer Gobind Singh Deo, who is representing Baldev Singh, also from the Sentul police, said his client’s application, which is similar to Rahmat’s, would be heard before a High Court judge in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow.

Lawyer T Harpal Singh, who is appearing for Supari Muhammad of the Melaka Tengah police, said his client’s case would be heard on May 19.

Lawyer Latheefa Koya is said to be representing two Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission officers over their detention.

A week ago, Johor police chief Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said police had arrested 10 police personnel and two MACC officers for alleged ties with “Geng Nicky”.

He said they were being investigated for fraud and money laundering.

The status of the remaining seven police officers remains unclear.

On March 30, former inspector-general of police Abdul Hamid Bador said a total of 34 uniformed personnel and members of enforcement agencies were suspected of being in cahoots with the gang.

Recent reports said investigations showed that Liow, 33, was last seen at Setiawalk, Puchong, on March 20. He is believed to be hiding in the country and is on the run with several bags of cash.

Police have obtained an Interpol Red Notice to locate and arrest him and his Chinese assistant, Niu Zhi, 31.

On April 9, Liow and his brother were charged in absentia at the Petaling Jaya sessions court for alleged involvement in an organised crime group.

