BUNGLING AS USUAL, MOE NOW ORDERS ALL SCHOOLS IN SELANGOR TO CLOSE FOR 1 WEEK – BUT WHAT ABOUT KIDS WHO STUDY IN KL SCHOOLS – WHO WILL GIVE THEIR PARENTS TRAVEL PERMITS TO FERRY THEM TO & FRO? HOW CAN MOE & MOH BE SO STUPID AS NOT TO KNOW KL & SELANGOR ARE ALMOST INSEPARABLE TERRITORY?
Schools in Selangor to be closed a week from tomorrow
ALL schools in Selangor have been ordered to close from tomorrow, according to a circular issued by the state education department.
State director Izmi Ismail said in the circular sighted by The Malaysian Insight that schools in the state are to remain shut until the end of the Hari Raya break.
In light of the fact there will only be two days of face-to-face learning left before the Hari Raya break, the ministry has decided to close all schools in the state.
“Schools must ensure that home-based teaching and learning is conducted during the closure.”
Excluding KL from new MCO makes no sense, say social media users
The capital city recorded 408 new cases yesterday, the third highest number of infections among the states.
“Also, did our government just use the number of active cases to determine which districts should be under MCO without taking into account population density? Because it sure seems that way.
“And why is the MCO less than two weeks this time when all previous MCOs were extended beyond the initial two-week period?
“We all know this MCO will be extended to at least a month or two. So why are we still using this two-week at a time system?” he asked.
Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced yesterday that six districts in Selangor will be placed under MCO from tomorrow to May 17.
The six districts are Hulu Langat, Petaling, Gombak, Klang, Kuala Langat and Sepang. Kuala Lumpur remains under conditional MCO.
As for economic activities in these areas, businesses are allowed to continue as usual albeit stricter standard operating procedure.
Many social media users said because of the inter-connectivity between Kuala Lumpur and the six districts under the MCO, due to large populations travelling to the capital for work and vice versa, this current MCO is meaningless.
“KL has 408 cases (on May 4), very high too…. Why (there is) no MCO in KL? If no MCO in KL, when six districts recover from MCO, KL cases (will) start infecting six districts in Selangor again as they are interconnected…not the right strategy…,” @Macyng71 tweeted.
“What’s the new SOP for this MCO? Does the government realise that if you enforce MCO in Selangor but not in KL, everything will be very kelam-kabut (confusing), because Selangor and KL are intertwined.
“You cannot separate them – people live in Selangor and work in KL and vice-versa,” said @cherylwoo87.
“Sooooooo dine-ins aren’t allowed in MCO districts in Selangor right? But Selangor people who work in KL can dine in when they’re at KL?” asked @Lillysaa.
Some also said the new MCO meant KL was already halfway into full lockdown because people from KL cannot cross district or state borders anyway.
“Hmm OK, so six districts in Selangor are going back to MCO from Thursday until May 17. These are the six districts that surround KL, so it looks like KL folks are effectively locked in rather than locked down,” said @IsWanderlust.
Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa had said a targeted MCO in several localities in Kuala Lumpur was an appropriate approach for the capital city to deal with Covid-19.
“We will identify the areas and places where the MCO needs to be tightened,” he had said.
Malaysia reported 31,516 active Covid-19 cases yesterday with 3,120 new infections. There were also 23 deaths in a single day, the highest since the beginning of this year.
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
.