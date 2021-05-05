BUNGLING AS USUAL, MOE NOW ORDERS ALL SCHOOLS IN SELANGOR TO CLOSE FOR 1 WEEK – BUT WHAT ABOUT KIDS WHO STUDY IN KL SCHOOLS – WHO WILL GIVE THEIR PARENTS TRAVEL PERMITS TO FERRY THEM TO & FRO? HOW CAN MOE & MOH BE SO STUPID AS NOT TO KNOW KL & SELANGOR ARE ALMOST INSEPARABLE TERRITORY?

Schools in Selangor to be closed a week from tomorrow

ALL schools in Selangor have been ordered to close from tomorrow, according to a circular issued by the state education department.

State director Izmi Ismail said in the circular sighted by The Malaysian Insight that schools in the state are to remain shut until the end of the Hari Raya break.

In light of the fact there will only be two days of face-to-face learning left before the Hari Raya break, the ministry has decided to close all schools in the state.

“Schools must ensure that home-based teaching and learning is conducted during the closure.”

The directive comes as the movement-control order will be enforced in six districts in the state from tomorrow to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Excluding KL from new MCO makes no sense, say social media users

SOCIAL media users questioned why Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur has been excluded from the latest movement-control order (MCO), when neighbouring districts are going into lockdown for almost two weeks from tomorrow.