PERIKATAN HAS GONE MAD! THEY’RE INSANE – NAJIB CONDEMNS LATEST SLOPPY MCO – ‘THE DFINITION OF INSANITY IS DOING THE SAME THING OVER & OVER & EXPECTING DIFFERENT RESULTS’

Najib and opposition MPs slam ‘sloppy’ MCO rules

PETALING JAYA: The SOPs announced for the movement control order (MCO) that will be reinstated in six districts in Selangor has been denounced as “insane” by Najib Razak while other opposition MPs have also criticised it.

“MCO? The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results,” said the former prime minister, using a quote attributed to Albert Einstein in taking a dig at the Perikatan Nasional government.

Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh meanwhile questioned the National Security Council’s rationale when deciding which districts fall under movement restrictions.

“I am trying to understand the new MCO put in place to curb Covid-19.

“At 1Utama = MCO; but just across the street, only one traffic light away, at TTDI’s side in KL = no MCO,” she said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Bangi MP Ong Kian Ming had asked why clearer SOPs would only be announced tomorrow, despite this being the third time Selangor will be affected by the movement restrictions.

“So MCO 3.0 in six districts in Selangor starts on May 6 for two weeks. But no mention of which industries or sectors can open during these two weeks. We have to wait for tomorrow for clarification and SOPs … When will these guys learn? #KerajaanGagal,” he tweeted.

Charles Santiago, who is Klang MP, also sang the same tune, saying the SOPs announced were sloppy and confusing.

He added that reducing the opening times for premises and shops by one or two hours will not reduce the spread of Covid-19.

“SOPs should be clear and announced earlier. Cutting two hours here and one hour elsewhere (for opening times) does not reduce the spread.

“Having 15 guests plus family members (for Hari Raya) makes it a crowd. The government is wasting people’s time and destroying the economy.”

Senior minister for security Ismail Sabri Yaakob had said in a press conference today that six districts in Selangor – Hulu Langat, Petaling, Gombak, Klang, Kuala Langat and Sepang – will go under MCO until May 17.

The remaining three districts, Kuala Selangor, Sabak Bernam and Hulu Selangor will remain under conditional movement control order.

Inter-district travel is prohibited in all six districts except for emergencies, deaths or work purposes.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.