BOMBSHELL – MUHYIDDIN ALONE & AT THE EDGE OF A CLIFF WATCHED BY WOLVES – RUMORS OF A CHALLENGE FROM WITHIN MUHYIDDIN’S OWN BERSATU PARTY ARE RIFE – ‘THE OVERALL ATMOSPHERE IN THE COUNTRY NOW IS HATRED FOR THE PN GOVT’

The PN government is going down the hill of unpopularity extremely very fast. This is exactly the same thing that happened to Dr Mahathir’s Pakatan Harapan government which was kicked out after just 22 months in power. And the reasons are the same. Please read Sejarah Berulang at the bottom here.

1. No confidence vote is out of the question.

For now Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (TSMY) is quite intact as the PM. There will be no more votes of no confidence against him. He has the support of enough desperate MPs and Cabinet Ministers from Umno, Pas and other parties such that he will have a thin but comfortable majority in Parliament to hang on.

As long as the desperados support him the PM will be in office until the 2023 general elections. But since the next GE15 is only (about) 23 months away it is really difficult to see TSMY surviving GE15. Do read on.

2. The overall atmosphere in the country now is hatred of the government.

Dr Mahathir’s Pakatan Harapan government went from hero to zero in just over 12 months of being in power. After another 10 months (and losing SEVEN by-elections) Dr Mahathir was kicked out in February 2020 in a yet-to-be-fully-explained coup de etat.

In contrast the replacement Perikatan Nasional government was born amidst much anger and hatred from the people. After a few months there seemed to be a turnaround which could have earned support from the people. But sadly it did not materialise. The PN government now faces more hatred from the people. If a General Election is held tomorrow the PN will certainly lose.

The General Election must be held in about 24 months. The way things are now the PN is going to get kicked out. This seems to be more certain as the days go by, as more stupid Ministers say and do even more stupid things, as the economic recovery is getting more remote and the Covid crisis is being poorly managed. (Getting worse actually).

The big factor in the PN’s favour is that there will be no more By Elections allowed – since the GE is two years away. Under Dr Mahathir there were multiple By Elections and Dr Mahathir lost seven of them. In Tanjong Piai in Johor the PH was almost completely wiped out. That is why Dr Mahathir was kicked out – the people began to hate his leadership.

Back to the PN – under the PN Malaysia has slipped down the corruption indexes again. Read the latest “Sarawak Report – Big Money For Small Businesses!” for another expose of yet even more corruption going on in the PN government.

The Covid Vaccine program is a shambles. Now I get messages from MySejahtera to register for the Astra Zeneca vaccine. What about the other vaccines? Anyway by 12 pm I get another message that registrations sudah tutup or words to that effect. What is going on? I am a warga emas now. Still no news from MySejahtera.

And all the stories about the Covid vaccine, the billions and billions being spent. Last year’s Budget allocated billions for Covid. This year billions of KWAN money are being used also for Covid. So many billions. Where are the vaccines?

3. TSMY losing support or has lost support in Pagoh and in Johor.

Talk is that for sometime now TSMY has lost significant support both in his homestate of Johor as well as in his own Parliamentary constituency of Pagoh. People high up in Johor suggest that TSMY may even lose his Parliamentary seat in Pagoh in the next election.

This suggestion is not without basis because (for example) one of TSMY’s closest lieutenants for 20 years (Dato Shaharudin) dumped him and switched sides to Dr Mahathir and Pejuang. Even Dr Mahathir was surprised and said the last person that he would expect to support him would be Shahar. But that is what happened.

Shaharudin was one time ADUN in the state seat of Jorak which falls under TSMY’s Pagoh Parliamentary seat. Shaharudin has significant influence in the area and has been running down TSMY with some effect. So the PM does not stand on solid ground both in his home state and in his own constituency of Pagoh.

4. Challenge to TSMY’s position from inside Bersatu.

The rumour is that there will be a challenge to TSMY’s position as president of Bersatu at the party’s elections next year. The person who is rumoured to be the challenger is Genda. Genda was behind the Sheraton Move, he delivered Sabah to Bersatu and has also been closely involved in the Bersatu chessgames. Although the recent leaked audio tape over the Police matters has splashed a bit of mud over him n’theless Genda is a planner and a doer.

More importantly WHY is there talk about TSMY being challenged from inside his own party? The answer is a duplicate to what happened to Dr Mahathir and the Pakatan Harapan.

The Game of Thrones in Parliament will see TSMY retain his post of Prime Minister. But it is obvious that outside of Parliament, TSMY is weakening. The general public has significant hatred for the PN government and TSMY is also weakening in Johor and Pagoh. In situations like this usually challengers will rise up to “save the party’. This is exactly what happened when Dr Mahathir lost seven by-elections and became extremely unpopular. He was kicked out as Prime Minister. Now the same thing can happen to TSMY.

History repeats itself. Sejarah berulang. Do read on.

5. Sejarah Berulang