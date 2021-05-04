‘FAILED GOVT’ MUHYIDDIN REGIME NOT ONLY NEVER LEARNS – BUT GETS DUMBER! ONLY KHAIRY SMARTER & PROACTIVE WITH EXEMPTIONS FOR THOSE GOING FOR VACCINATIONS! 3RD MCO – YET THE CONFUSION GETS WORSE – ESPECIALLY NOW WITH INTER-DISTRICT TRAVEL DISALLOWED IN 6 SELANGOR DISTRICTS BUT INTER-TWINED KL UNDER CMCO

No need for police approval to cross districts for Covid-19 jab, says Khairy

POLICE permission for inter-district travel is not required for those needing to go to Covid-19 vaccination centres, said Khairy Jamaluddin.

In a tweet, he said he had already discussed the matter with Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“You just need to show the confirmation of the appointment on your MySejahtera app, website or SMS,” said the science, technology and innovation minister said on Twitter today.

“For MCO districts, you WILL be allowed to cross district lines for your vaccination appointment. Just show proof of your appointment.

“You will not require a letter from the police,” Khairy said in another tweet.

The minister in charge of the national Covid-19 immunisation programme said this in response to Ismail Sabri who told the media earlier today that police approvals were needed for interstate or inter-district travel for vaccination.

Ismail had just announced in a closed press conference that six districts in Selangor, five districts in Kedah and the whole of Kelantan have been placed under movement control order (MCO) again.

The six districts in Selangor are Hulu Langat, Petaling, Gombak, Klang, Kuala Langat and Sepang.

Like the earlier rounds of MCO, individuals who need to travel between states or districts are required to get prior approval from the police, and only for emergency or work purposes.

MCO in 6 Selangor districts from Thursday