‘FAILED GOVT’ MUHYIDDIN REGIME NOT ONLY NEVER LEARNS – BUT GETS DUMBER! ONLY KHAIRY SMARTER & PROACTIVE WITH EXEMPTIONS FOR THOSE GOING FOR VACCINATIONS! 3RD MCO – YET THE CONFUSION GETS WORSE – ESPECIALLY NOW WITH INTER-DISTRICT TRAVEL DISALLOWED IN 6 SELANGOR DISTRICTS BUT INTER-TWINED KL UNDER CMCO
No need for police approval to cross districts for Covid-19 jab, says Khairy
POLICE permission for inter-district travel is not required for those needing to go to Covid-19 vaccination centres, said Khairy Jamaluddin.
In a tweet, he said he had already discussed the matter with Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Ismail Sabri Yaakob.
“You just need to show the confirmation of the appointment on your MySejahtera app, website or SMS,” said the science, technology and innovation minister said on Twitter today.
“For MCO districts, you WILL be allowed to cross district lines for your vaccination appointment. Just show proof of your appointment.
“You will not require a letter from the police,” Khairy said in another tweet.
The minister in charge of the national Covid-19 immunisation programme said this in response to Ismail Sabri who told the media earlier today that police approvals were needed for interstate or inter-district travel for vaccination.
Ismail had just announced in a closed press conference that six districts in Selangor, five districts in Kedah and the whole of Kelantan have been placed under movement control order (MCO) again.
Like the earlier rounds of MCO, individuals who need to travel between states or districts are required to get prior approval from the police, and only for emergency or work purposes.
MCO in 6 Selangor districts from Thursday
SIX districts in Selangor will be placed under movement-control order (MCO) starting May 6, said Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.
The six districts are Hulu Langat, Petaling, Gombak, Klang, Kuala Langat and Sepang. Kuala Lumpur remains under conditional MCO.
Ismail said the decision to implement MCO was after the state government presented the proposal to the National Security Council.
“The MCO in the six districts will be from May 6 till May 17.
Under this MCO, interstate and inter-district travel will not be allowed, unless for emergency or work purposes.
Standard operating procedure for the six districts will follow the usual MCO procedures.
This includes continued operations for all food businesses from 6am to midnight, for shops selling daily necessities from 6am to 10pm, and for markets from 6am to 2pm.
Three other districts in Selangor will still be under conditional MCO.
They are Kuala Selangor, Sabak Bernam and Hulu Selangor.
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
.