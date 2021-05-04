RAYA SOPs – AFTER THE HYPE, NOTHING NEW TO ADD – SAME OLD NO OPEN HOUSE ALLOWED, HOUSE & GRAVE VISITS PERMITTED DEPENDING ON WHETHER LOCATION IS UNDER MCO, EMCO, CMCO OR RMCO

Hari Raya SOPs: No open house allowed; house and visiting of graves by Muslims allowed with conditions

KUALA LUMPUR— Malaysians cannot host any open house events at all for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations this year, the government announced today.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob however said that house visits and grave visits are allowed with conditions, depending on the type of movement control orders imposed on the locations — movement control order (MCO), conditional movement control order (CMCO), recovery movement control order (RMCO), enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

“The organising of open house, whether in MCO, EMCO, CMCO and RMCO are not allowed, so the organising of open house is not allowed this year, this is for the SOP of Hari Raya Aidilfitri,” he said.

As for Hari Raya visits, Ismail Sabri it is only allowed in MCO areas on the first day of Hari Raya, with guests not exceeding 15 persons at any one time, but subject to the size of the residence with physical distancing to be practised.

“For CMCO and RMCO, visits are allowed from 1 to 3 Syawal (the first to third day of Raya), but with the numbers limited to 20 persons at any one time for CMCO, and with the numbers not exceeding 25 persons at any one time for RMCO areas,” he said, but added that this would be subject to the space available in such residence allowing for physical distancing.

But for EMCO areas, Ismail Sabri said house visits are not allowed and that families are to celebrate with their own family members in the same house.

He said house visit hosts are encouraged to prepare equipment to measure body temperature and that it would be even better if they could prepare a MySejahtera QR codes and to prepare a booklet to record the names and phone numbers of visitors to enable close contact tracing of guests who visited to celebrate Hari Raya.

As for grave visits, Ismail Sabri said it is allowed for CMCO and RMCO areas with the condition that not more than six persons are present for one lot of grave and with visits not exceeding 30 minutes, while grave visits are not allowed at all for MCO and EMCO areas.

MALAY MAIL

.