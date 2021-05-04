FAILED GOVT – ‘KERAJAAN GAGAL’ INDEED! MCO 3.0 FOR 6 DISTRICTS IN SELANGOR EFFECTIVE THURSDAY, KL NOT AFFECTED – BUT SOPs, CLARIFICATIONS ONLY TO BE MADE KNOWN TOMORROW: SPEEDY COVID-19 VS ‘SIT ON HIS BUTT’ MUHYIDDIN – CARRY ON LIKE THIS & GUESS WHO WILL WIN!

PETALING JAYA: Six districts in Selangor will go under the movement control order (MCO) effective Thursday, May 6.

Senior minister for security Ismail Sabri Yaakob in a press conference today said the six districts are: Hulu Langat, Petaling, Gombak, Klang, Kuala Langat and Sepang.

The remaining three districts, Kuala Selangor, Sabak Bernam and Ulu Selangor will remain under conditional movement control order (CMCO).

This follows a drastic increase in Covid-19 cases in the state recently.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin previously announced that the government will no longer resort to such “blanket orders”.

Instead, he said lockdown restrictions will be implemented on a targeted basis and within restricted localities from now on.

Currently, Kelantan is the only state with all districts under MCO. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

