‘RM10 MILLION?!! I WILL SEE YOU IN COURT’ – MAHATHIR BREATHES FIRE ON EX-IGP KHALID BAKAR FOR DARING TO SUE HIM OVER ALLEGATION KHALID WAS THE ONE WHO LEAKED INFO FROM SPECIAL TASK FORCE TO NAJIB

See you in court, Dr M tells ex-IGP Khalid

PETALING JAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he will face Khalid Abu Bakar in court over allegations that the former inspector-general of police played a part in leaking information from a task force probing the 1MDB scandal.

In a tweet, Mahathir said he had received a letter of demand from Khalid and that he had instructed his lawyers to respond.

“I will see him in court,” he said.

Khalid is seeking RM10 million from Mahathir for defamation following the allegations he made last month.

He sent a letter of demand dated April 22 seeking an apology within seven days.

Mahathir had previously claimed there was a delay in action taken against former prime minister Najib Razak as Khalid had leaked information from the task force.

Khalid denied the allegations, saying they were untrue and had tarnished his reputation.

He also demanded that Mahathir retract his statement and publish an open apology.

Khalid was part of a task force set up in 2015 comprising four government service heads – the other three being the heads of Bank Negara Malaysia, the anti-corruption agency (MACC) and the attorney-general – who conducted an investigation into 1MDB’s finances and investments.

He retired from the police force on Sept 4, 2017.

