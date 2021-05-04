MACC ALREADY ‘POLITICALLY INTERFERED’ WITH? SINCE WHEN DO ‘FEELINGS’ OVERRIDE PROFESSIONALISM? YET MACC CHIEF AZAM SAYS ‘NO’ TO PROBE BECAUSE ‘I FEEL THIS IS AN INTERNAL POLICE PROBLEM’ – EVEN AS ANTHONY LOKE WARNS AGAINST COVERING UP EX-IGP HAMID’S BOMBSHELL REVELATIONS – AND 5 PAKATAN MPs LODGE REPORTS

“I feel this is an internal police problem. Let the police settle it themselves, I don’t wish to comment,” he told reporters after launching a joint anti-corruption programme with the National Culture and Arts Department here on Tuesday (May 4).

On April 30, former inspector-general of police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador had claimed there was political interference in the SPP and management of the police force.

Asked about other claims by Abdul Hamid of politicians being enticed to switch parties, Azam said there was no law against party hopping.

“Anyone who wants to switch parties is free to do so as there are no anti-hopping laws to prohibit them from doing so.

“As such, I do not wish comment much on the matter,” he said.

He cited recent claims by PKR’s Sekijang MP Natrah Ismail as an example where the MACC had carried out investigations with regard to claims that she had been offered RM10mil to switch parties.

He said it was concluded that there was no case.

He noted that MACC investigations would usually revolve around alleged corruption related to the Election Act such as the buying of votes by a candidate.

On March 18, Azam confirmed that MACC had initiated investigations after Natrah lodged a report claiming that she had been enticed to switch allegiance.

He said MACC investigation papers were submitted to deputy public prosecutors and it was concluded that there was no criminal act. ANN

Ex-police chief’s accusations must not be taken lightly, says Anthony Loke

Former transport minister Anthony Loke praises Abdul Hamid Bidor for being a courageous and and practical man. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, May 4, 2021.

FORMER inspector-general of police Abdul Hamid Bador’s accusations of political meddling in the police force by the home minister must not be taken lightly, said Anthony Loke.

“If my knowledge serves me right, no past IGP has ever called out a Home Minister without mincing his words, particularly in accusing the latter of meddling in police affairs,” the former transport minister said on Facebook. “We should not take these accusations lightly. It came from the number one officer of PDRM. It carries a lot of weight and cannot be swept under the carpet.” In his last press conference as IGP on Friday, Hamid accused Home Minister Hamzah Zainuddin of overstepping his authority in meddling in police. Hamid was referring to the recent promotions and transfers of senior police officers, which the home minister had allegedly stopped. “A minister cannot interfere in the affairs of the police force. The minister is only empowered to set policies. “Don’t get upset (when I say that) the home minister has too much power. Come on,” he told editors in a press conference at the federal police headquarters in Bukit Aman. The IGP said such interference in police affairs must be stopped at once. Loke, who is the Seremban MP, joined the chorus of calls for an inquiry into Hamid’s claims. In a report today, Hamid told news portal Malaysia Gazette that Hamzah had wanted to make “his boy” the Special Branch head to serve his own ends. Hamid said this was after the police unit had been refused to take orders from him. Hamzah’s aims, however, were thwarted by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. Hamzah’s plans were revealed last week after he admitted his was one of the two voices in a leaked audio recording discussing the appointment of police officers to key positions in the force. Meanwhile, Loke, who is the DAP national organising secretary, praised Hamid for being a courageous and and practical man. “I was impressed by his courage and no-nonsense approach as the nation’s top cop. In my view, Hamid’s departure at this juncture is a great loss to Malaysia,” Loke said while adding that he knew Hamid since his time as the Special Branch deputy director. Loke said the former IGP was supportive of his ministry particularly on issues related to road safety. “In 2018 when I was serving as transport minister, his office contacted my bodyguard, who was also a police officer, requesting for a meeting.” “We met up at a nasi kandar outlet in KL Sentral. Hamid wanted to see me as he sought my cooperation to tighten the entry and departure points at the Subang airport, particularly for private jets. “I cooperated with Hamid and instructed Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd to tighten (security in) the said areas as requested by the IGP, and that even vehicles ferrying VIPs to their private jets must be checked thoroughly,” he said. -THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT 5 Pakatan MPs file police report over ex-IGP’s claims Pakatan Harapan MPs file reports over political interference in police affairs as alleged by the newly retired top cop, at the Dang Wang station in Kuala Lumpur, today. – The Malaysian Insight pic, May 4, 2021. FIVE opposition lawmakers lodged a police report today over the alleged interference of Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin in police affairs.