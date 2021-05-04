BOMBSHELL – MUHYIDDIN’S INNER CIRCLE SHAKES WITH INTRIGUE – ‘HAMZAH WAS ENRAGED WHEN MUHYIDDIN TURNED DOWN HIS REQUEST’ – EX-IGP HAMID REVEALS HOW HOME MINISTER WANTED SPECIAL BRANCH TO CONDUCT OPS FOR ‘HIS OWN POLITICAL PURPOSES’ – AND WANTED TO HIS OWN ‘BOY’ TO REPLACE SB CHIEF

Ex-IGP reveals the story behind Hamzah’s ‘boy’

Former inspector-general Abdul Hamid Bador has revealed the story behind Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin’s purported attempt to appoint “his boy” into the Royal Malaysian Police Force.

Hamid was quoted as saying by MalaysiaGazette that it involved Hamzah’s attempt to install his favoured candidate to lead the Special Branch after the police intelligence unit snubbed the minister’s request to conduct political operations.

The revelation came amid Hamzah’s own admission that he was the person in a leaked audio recording that discussed appointing people aligned to him to key positions in the police force, whom he referred to as “our boy”.

Hamid was quoted as saying that the Special Branch was unsettled by the actions of Hamzah, whom he referred to as “MDN” (Menteri Dalam Negeri), in the past year.

“I was informed the MDN forced the Special Branch to conduct a number of operations for his own political purpose.

“I cannot reveal the operations as every Special Branch operation is secret but suffice to say that the objective of the operation does not suit the Special Branch’s national security mandate,” he was quoted as saying.

According to the report, Hamid said the Special Branch had rejected Hamzah’s request to participate in the operation and reported him to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin

He added that the prime minister had agreed that the Special Branch should not be doing political work, which enraged Hamzah.

Subsequently, Hamid said Hamzah cooperated with a senior Special Branch officer whose contract ended last year.

“The minister was said to have arranged for ‘his boy’ (the retired senior Special Branch officer) to lead the Special Branch.

“As evident, on Feb 16, the current Special Branch chief was summoned by the chief secretary to the government who asked him to voluntarily end his contract.

“Otherwise, a one-month notice of termination will be issued. The minister appeared impatient for ‘his boy’ to fill the position even though the Special Branch chief’s contract will only end in mid-June,” Hamid was quoted as saying.

Hamid said the matter was again brought to the prime minister who then instructed for the Special Branch chief to be retained.

Mohamed Farid Abu Hassan is currently the Special Branch chief. He was appointed in June 2019.

Hamid retired as the inspector-general of police yesterday and has vowed to champion the police force “in his own way”. He has been succeeded by Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani. – MKINI

According to a report, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said that the home minister has been meddling with some of the Branch’s operation, but he did not reveal any details. — Picture by Miera Zulyana KUALA LUMPUR ― Former inspector-general of police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador has revealed today that Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin wishes to determine who lead the Special Branch Department (SB) in order for the latters own political gains. In an interview published by portal Malaysia Gazette, Hamid said that the home minister has been meddling with some of the Branch’s operation, but he did not reveal any details. “I am not the only one who has problems with the minister, the SB is also unhappy with his actions since a year ago. “I was informed that the minister has forced the SB to conduct several operations for its own political purposes. “I cannot reveal what operation because every SB operation is secret but suffice it to say that the objective of the operation is not in line with the mandate given to SB to preserve and manage national security,” he reportedly said. Commenting further, Hamid said that the SB refused to participate in the operation before reporting it to the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is the president of Hamzah’s party Bersatu. He added that the prime minister agreed that SB cannot be involved in political work, causing the minister to be angry before working with former senior SB officials whose contracts expired last year. Hamid also claimed that the minister had also arranged measures to make his “boy” ― a former senior SB officer ― to hold the post of Special Branch’s director because the individual was said to blindly follow the minister’s instructions. “As proof, on February 16, the existing SB director was called by the secretary-general of the Home Ministry before asking him to terminate his contract voluntarily, otherwise a month’s notice for termination of the contract will be given. “The minister seems impatient to put his ‘boy’ to fill the post when the director’s contract will end in mid-June,” claimed Hamid. Malay Mail is reaching out to Hamzah, his ministry, the police and the SB for comments. Yesterday, Hamid said he would identify a prominent figure with a “Datuk Seri” title for alleged abuse of power. In a brief statement to Astro Awani, Hamid alleged that the person abused his power by using a police department, believed to be the Special Branch, for his own political purposes. However, Hamid did not specify when the disclosure would be made. Hamid stepped down as IGP yesterday following the expiry of his contract, handing over the position to Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani. It was witnessed by Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said. MALAY MAIL

MKINI / MALAY MAIL

