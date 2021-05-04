MALAYSIA IN LIMBO – AS ‘DOESN’T KNOW WHAT TO DO’ MUHYIDDIN TRIES TO CALCULATE THE ‘BEST WAY’ TO STAY POPULAR WITH THE MALAYS AHEAD OF RAYA – EVEN ANNUAR MUSA CALLED FOR ‘TARGETED MCO’ IN KL AT KEY MEETING – WHLE KON YEOW TELLS PENANG TO STAY CALM AFTER CLUELESS MUHYIDDIN, PANNED FOR HIS HALF-BACKED LOCKDOWNS, FAILS TO MAKE ANY DECISION – EVEN AS KINDERGARTEN KIDS START TO TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 & ‘FULL TO THE BRIM’ KELANTAN HOSPITALS HAVE TO SHIFT TO THE ‘PADANG’ TO COPE WITH DEMAND FOR CARE SERVICES – FOR HOW LONG CAN MUHYIDDIN RELY ON DING-DONG DATA THAT HAS BEEN QUESTIONED TO AVOID TOUGH CALLS
Covid-19: Implementation of targeted MCO appropriate for KL, says FT minister
PUTRAJAYA— The implementation of targeted movement control order (MCO) in several localities in Kuala Lumpur is seen as an appropriate approach for the federal capital to deal with Covid-19, said Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.
“There are several (hotspot) localities in Kuala Lumpur, but we hope that we will be placed under the targeted MCO.
“We will identify the areas and places where the MCO needs to be tightened,” he told reporters after the Prihatin Rakyat Ramadan Putrajaya programme, here today.
“It is a difficult situation. Through the special MKN meeting, we listen to advice from experts or professional groups from various angles on how we should handle Covid-19.
“There is no specific formula to manage Covid-19 because it is very ‘unique’. We have to use a different method for each wave and phase,” he told reporters after the Prihatin Rakyat Ramadan Putrajaya programme, here today.
Penang CM: Status quo as still no NSC decision on MCO
Chow, who attended the meeting virtually, said it was not decided if Penang would remain under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) or move to another.
“Therefore, Penang will continue as per the current status,” he said.
Aside from Penang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Sarawak, Johor, and Sabah are also currently under CMCO.
Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob denied this and said no decision has been made.
BERNAMA /MALAY MAIL
