KELANTAN EXCO BLAMES SOUTH AFRICAN VARIANT ON KL KENDURI – EVEN AS MOH REPORTS 2,500 NEW CASES, RISING DEATH RATES & BRIMMING ICUs

Politics | May 3, 2021 by | 0 Comments

Exco: Kenduri in KL linked to B.1.351 variant emergence in K’tan

The spread of the B.1.351 variant of Covid-19 in Kelantan could have been caused by a person who attended a kenduri in Kuala Lumpur recently.

According to Kelantan Local Government, Housing and Health executive councillor Dr Izani Husin, there are 10 cases involving the strain from the Bunut Sarang Burung cluster.

“For cases involving the B.1.351 variant, we have traced it to (incidents of) border crossings,” Izani said.

Preliminary studies have shown that the B.1.351 variant, first detected in South Africa, may render some Covid-19 vaccines less effective.  MKINI

2,500 Covid-19 cases, 18 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 2,500 Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths in the past 24 hours.

In a tweet, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 417,512.

Selangor recorded the highest number of cases with 637. This was followed by Kelantan (401), Sarawak (356), Johor (205), Kuala Lumpur (200) and Penang (194).

Noor Hisham also said there were nine new clusters today.

There are now a total of 398 active clusters in the country.

Meanwhile, the 18 deaths take the number of fatalities to 1,551.  FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle