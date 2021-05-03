KELANTAN EXCO BLAMES SOUTH AFRICAN VARIANT ON KL KENDURI – EVEN AS MOH REPORTS 2,500 NEW CASES, RISING DEATH RATES & BRIMMING ICUs

The spread of the B.1.351 variant of Covid-19 in Kelantan could have been caused by a person who attended a kenduri in Kuala Lumpur recently.

According to Kelantan Local Government, Housing and Health executive councillor Dr Izani Husin, there are 10 cases involving the strain from the Bunut Sarang Burung cluster.

“For cases involving the B.1.351 variant, we have traced it to (incidents of) border crossings,” Izani said.

Preliminary studies have shown that the B.1.351 variant, first detected in South Africa, may render some Covid-19 vaccines less effective. MKINI