BOMBSHELL – KELANTAN CRITICAL – TO THE EXTENT ‘FIELD HOSPITALS’ HAVE TO BE SET UP – WITH THE PAS-LED STATE GOVT WAVING THE WHITE FLAG AS ICUs NEAR MAXIMUM CAPACITY & VENTILATORS RUN OUT

The intensive care units (ICUs) in Kelantan are almost at capacity, forcing the state government to set up a field hospital and a new Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC).
The field hospital will be set up in Padang Perdana, Kota Bharu, while the new PKRC will be in the Kelantan Trade Centre. Both facilities are within walking distance of the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital.
State executive councillor for Local Government, Housing, and Health Dr Izani Husin said 55 out of 60 ventilators in Kelantan are currently being used and this is a cause for concern.
“The existing PKRC is already almost full. However, the field hospital and a new PKRC will only last a few days if the number of new Covid-19 cases does not subside.
Izani said the meeting included a discussion with the military on the cost of setting up a field hospital.
He also said that Kelantan is facing a shortage of healthcare staff.
“We are facing a lot of problems. If there is another PKRC, then we need more staff,” he said.
Over the past 14 days, Kelantan has been seeing an average of 445 new cases daily, despite more than two weeks of the movement control order (MCO) restrictions coming into force. MKINI
Covid-19: Dr Adham says in talks with Defence Ministry to set up field hospitals in Kelantan, Sarawak
He said there was a need to set up the field hospitals to accommodate non-Covid-19 related cases so that the burden of the hospitals dealing with Covid-19 patients could be reduced.
“Until now, we find there is a need to set up field hospitals, like in Tawau and Kelantan … so discussions are in progress so that the Defence Ministry can build them.
“The existing hospitals, especially their critical and intensive care unit wards can be used or focused on dealing with the increase in Covid-19 cases,” he told a press conference held jointly with the Coordinating Minister of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, Khairy Jamaluddin, here today.
He said the latest involved a total of 800 personnel who were deployed to Sarawak and Kelantan.
“In Kelantan, staff from the dental department are deployed, apart from trainees and staff from the MOH Training Institute who are also experts in managing Covid-19 cases in critical wards and ICUs.
“Apart from that, MOH has obtained approval to have 11,000 more staff in all disciplines in the ministry,” he added.
On the first case of the Covid-19 variant originating from India, with a double mutation known as B.1.617.1, detected in the country, Dr Adham said the case was detected following screening of an Indian national at an international gateway last April 24.
“The Indian national came to our country before we decided to close the entry of flights from that country (India) …as for the Indian national, he has been quarantined for 14 days and we are monitoring the situation,” he added.
He said to date a total of 48 cases of South African variant B.1.351 had been in the country, UK B.1.1.7 (eight cases) and Nigerian B.1.525 (two cases).
Meanwhile, he said inter-state travel would not be allowed until May 17 and that 13 inter-state clusters had been detected since last April. — Bernama
