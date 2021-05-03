CUT THE ‘SANDIWARA’ – OF COURSE, MAHATHIR WILL CONTEST IN GE15 – HIS CHANCES OF BECOMING PM AGAIN ARE ACTUALLY BRIGHT AS CRISIS SINKS MALAYSIA – AND ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR IS RUNNING SCARED TO THE EXTENT HIS ANWARISTAS HAVE BEGUN ANOTHER SILLY, TIME-WASTING ANTI-DR M CAMPAIGN BY CALLING HIM ‘NO.1 ENEMY OF REFORMASI’

A loose movement of PKR president Anwar Ibrahim’s sympathisers dubbed Gerak 98 plans to contest in 46 state seats in Selangor and Kedah
Former Anwar blue-eyed boy Ezam Mohd Nor (above), who leads the group, said they will be taking on those aligned to the Reformasi movement’s “biggest threats” – Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Azmin Ali.
“Kedah is the main base for Reformasi’s number one enemy, Mahathir.
“Meanwhile, Selangor is still infested with Azmin’s lackeys – better known as the cartel – who could sabotage reforms after the 15th general election,” he said during a press conference in Ampang today.
Mahathir is currently on opposite ends with Anwar, after the Pakatan Harapan government collapsed last year, due in part to Azmin jumping ship from PKR.
While both Anwar and Mahathir are in the opposition, the latter looks set to position his party Pejuang (Parti Pejuang Tanah Air) as a third force in the next election, contesting against Harapan.
Last month Ezam said he was ready to challenge Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari – a former ally of Azmin’s – if the latter is fielded by PKR to defend the Sungai Tua state seat.
He said he wanted to save Selangor from a betrayal just like the Sheraton Move.
PKR representatives in Selangor, however, told Ezam to stay out of party affairs and to let the party leadership make their own decisions. MKINI
