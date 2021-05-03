CUT THE ‘SANDIWARA’ – OF COURSE, MAHATHIR WILL CONTEST IN GE15 – HIS CHANCES OF BECOMING PM AGAIN ARE ACTUALLY BRIGHT AS CRISIS SINKS MALAYSIA – AND ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR IS RUNNING SCARED TO THE EXTENT HIS ANWARISTAS HAVE BEGUN ANOTHER SILLY, TIME-WASTING ANTI-DR M CAMPAIGN BY CALLING HIM ‘NO.1 ENEMY OF REFORMASI’

Reluctant Dr Mahathir says he may be forced to stand for election

DR Mahathir Mohamad today said while he is not interested in participating in the next general election, his supporters could compel him to do so.

“I do not want to contest but my supporters will be angry with me if I don’t.

“I do not know what to do. There have been many times that I had to follow what my people wanted me to do,” he said during a live interview on Facebook.

Dr Mahathir is the Langkawi MP. He won the seat in the last general election after defeating Barisan Nasional and PAS candidates.

He was appointed the seventh prime minister in 2018 after the polls but his tenure was cut short when Bersatu pulled out of the Pakatan Harapan coalition in 2020.

As a result, Dr Mahathir resigned the prime minister’s office and also relinquished his post as Bersatu chairman.

Dr Mahathir has said he chose to resign after he lost the command in Bersatu to Muhyiddin Yassin, who preferred to work with election losers Umno and PAS.

He also said he would still be the PM if Pakatan Harapan had not made the mistake of naming Anwar Ibrahim as its prime ministerial candidate.

Pakatan Harapan did not have enough MPs to support Anwar’s bid for office and the king subsequently gave the appointment to Muhyiddin Yassin, who had the support of lawmakers in Umno, PAS and PKR defectors.

With the five MPs who left Bersatu with him, Dr Mahathir has formed Pejuang, a Malay based party.

The five MPS are Mukhriz Mahathir (Jerlun), Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (Muar), Maszlee Malik (Simpang Renggam), Amiruddin Hamzah (Kubang Pasu) and Shahruddin Md Salleh (Sri Gading).

Dr Mahathir was the world’s oldest PM at age 93. It was his second stint in the office, having served from July 1981 to October 2003 when he was the Umno president. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

