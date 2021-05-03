CUT THE ‘SANDIWARA’ – OF COURSE, MAHATHIR WILL CONTEST IN GE15 – HIS CHANCES OF BECOMING PM AGAIN ARE ACTUALLY BRIGHT AS CRISIS SINKS MALAYSIA – AND ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR IS RUNNING SCARED TO THE EXTENT HIS ANWARISTAS HAVE BEGUN ANOTHER SILLY, TIME-WASTING ANTI-DR M CAMPAIGN BY CALLING HIM ‘NO.1 ENEMY OF REFORMASI’

Reluctant Dr Mahathir says he may be forced to stand for election

DR Mahathir Mohamad today said while he is not interested in participating in the next general election, his supporters could compel him to do so.

“I do not want to contest but my supporters will be angry with me if I don’t.

“I do not know what to do. There have been many times that I had to follow what my people wanted me to do,” he said during a live interview on Facebook.

Dr Mahathir is the Langkawi MP. He won the seat in the last general election after defeating Barisan Nasional and PAS candidates.

As a result, Dr Mahathir resigned the prime minister’s office and also relinquished his post as Bersatu chairman.

Dr Mahathir has said he chose to resign after he lost the command in Bersatu to Muhyiddin Yassin, who preferred to work with election losers Umno and PAS.

He also said he would still be the PM if Pakatan Harapan had not made the mistake of naming Anwar Ibrahim as its prime ministerial candidate.

Pakatan Harapan did not have enough MPs to support Anwar’s bid for office and the king subsequently gave the appointment to Muhyiddin Yassin, who had the support of lawmakers in Umno, PAS and PKR defectors.

With the five MPs who left Bersatu with him, Dr Mahathir has formed Pejuang, a Malay based party.

The five MPS are Mukhriz Mahathir (Jerlun), Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (Muar), Maszlee Malik (Simpang Renggam),  Amiruddin Hamzah (Kubang Pasu) and Shahruddin Md Salleh (Sri Gading).

Dr Mahathir was the world’s oldest PM at age 93. It was his second stint in the office, having served from July 1981 to October 2003 when he was the Umno president.  THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Ezam’s Gerak 98 to take on Dr M, Azmin followers in 46 S’gor, Kedah seats

A loose movement of PKR president Anwar Ibrahim’s sympathisers dubbed Gerak 98 plans to contest in 46 state seats in Selangor and Kedah

Former Anwar blue-eyed boy Ezam Mohd Nor (above), who leads the group, said they will be taking on those aligned to the Reformasi movement’s “biggest threats” – Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Azmin Ali.

“Kedah is the main base for Reformasi’s number one enemy, Mahathir.

“Meanwhile, Selangor is still infested with Azmin’s lackeys – better known as the cartel – who could sabotage reforms after the 15th general election,” he said during a press conference in Ampang today.

Whether Gerak 98 will contest as independents and other related matters will be announced once Parliament is dissolved.

Mahathir is currently on opposite ends with Anwar, after the Pakatan Harapan government collapsed last year, due in part to Azmin jumping ship from PKR.

While both Anwar and Mahathir are in the opposition, the latter looks set to position his party Pejuang (Parti Pejuang Tanah Air) as a third force in the next election, contesting against Harapan.

Last month Ezam said he was ready to challenge Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari – a former ally of Azmin’s – if the latter is fielded by PKR to defend the Sungai Tua state seat.

He said he wanted to save Selangor from a betrayal just like the Sheraton Move.

PKR representatives in Selangor, however, told Ezam to stay out of party affairs and to let the party leadership make their own decisions. MKINI

