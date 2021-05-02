STAY CALM – ‘WARM WATER’ HEALTH MINISTER TELLS MALAYSIANS – AS HE REVEALS 30 COVID-19 ‘VARIANTS OF CONCERN’ FOUND IN MALAYSIA – INCLUDING THE DEADLY INDIAN ‘DOUBLE MUTATION’

KUALA LUMPUR: The health ministry has detected another 30 Covid-19 variants of concern (VOC) in Malaysia — 27 of the South African variant (B.1.351) and three of the UK variant (B.117).

Health minister Dr Adham Baba said the cases were detected through 59 whole genome sequencing conducted between April 24 and yesterday by the Institute for Medical Research (IMR).

“This is also the first report of the South African VOC in Perak and Kelantan, involving some significant clusters, with 10 cases in each state.

“In addition, we are still detecting the variant in Selangor, with seven cases.

“For the UK variant, two cases were detected in Selangor and one case in Sandakan, Sabah (first report of VOC in Sabah), involving a non-Malaysian.

“This is also the first report of the variant among persons without a history of travel overseas, hence, suggesting local transmission,” he said in a statement today.

Besides VOC, Adham said the first case of a variant of interest involving the Indian variant (B.1.617) was also detected from an Indian national screened at KLIA.

To date, he said Malaysia has recorded 48 cases of the South African variant, eight cases of the UK variant, one of the Indian variant and two of the Nigerian variant (B.1.525), as well as one case of C lineage (C.36) from a person with a history of travel to Egypt.

“We also find that there is a gradual increase in the number of VOCs, especially the South African variant, among the samples on which we are performing full genome sequencing.

“This suggests potential replacement of the VOC (B.1.351) of the local lineage (B.1.524),” he added.

Adham advised the public to remain calm and cooperate by observing all SOPs to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia.

“All public health actions to break the chain of infection need to be taken for the safety of the rakyat,” he added. – BERNAMA

