OMG! HOW LAZY & SLOW IS MUHYIDDIN REGIME TO ACT – ‘TURTLE EGGS’ ISMAIL SABRI LETS THE CAT OUT OF THE BAG – NSC HAS NOT EVEN MET YET DESPITE NEW COVID CASES BREACHING 3,000 AGAIN – AND INDIA’S ‘DOUBLE MUTATION’ ALREADY DETECTED LOCALLY – YET ‘LIP SERVICE’ MUHYIDDIN SAYS HE’S POSTPONING SINGAPORE TRIP TO FOCUS ON PANDEMIC

KUALA LUMPUR— Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has dismissed a news report claiming the government would reintroduce the movement control order (MCO) next week in several states with rising Covid-19 cases.

He said the speculation was false as the National Security Council has yet to meet since Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s remark on the government’s need to review the current MCO.

“There has not even been a meeting yet,” he was quoted as saying by online news portal The Vibes.

RELATED STORY: India’s ‘double mutation’ Covid-19 variant traced in Malaysia

His denial was in response to a local English daily that quoted sources as saying a two-week MCO dubbed “MCO 3.0” would be reimposed in Selangor, KL, Penang, Johor and Sarawak beginning May 3.

Earlier today, the number of daily Covid-19 infections across the country was at 3,418 new cases yesterday.

As the prospect of a lockdown looms, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also said the intensive care unit in all major hospitals in the Klang Valley were almost overwhelmed by severe Covid-19 cases with the occupancy rate reaching 90 per cent as of today.

Malaysia is facing what some experts believe to be a “fourth wave” of the pandemic, with the recent number of daily cases nearly reaching the 4,000 mark and for the MCO to be reimposed to curb further infections. MALAY MAIL

PM postpones visit to Singapore to focus on Covid-19

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s official visit to Singapore, initially scheduled for tomorrow, has been postponed to later this year. Foreign minister Hishammuddin Hussein said this is due to the prime minister’s current focus to address the rising Covid-19 numbers in Malaysia. The prime minister was to meet his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong to discuss and agree on a gradual resumption of cross-border travel, and to ease the movement of citizens between the two countries,” said Hishammuddin, who arrived here yesterday for a two-day working visit. He said the current Covid-19 situation will not provide the right environment for both prime ministers to discuss and agree upon matters which “we know the people of both Malaysia and Singapore have long waited for”. “With the fluidity of the situation, with changing variables, it makes it very challenging for both sides to come up with a concrete and safe solution on cross-border movements for both our peoples.” BERNAMA MALAY MAIL / BERNAMA

.