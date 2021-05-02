OMG! HOW LAZY & SLOW IS MUHYIDDIN REGIME TO ACT – ‘TURTLE EGGS’ ISMAIL SABRI LETS THE CAT OUT OF THE BAG – NSC HAS NOT EVEN MET YET DESPITE NEW COVID CASES BREACHING 3,000 AGAIN – AND INDIA’S ‘DOUBLE MUTATION’ ALREADY DETECTED LOCALLY – YET ‘LIP SERVICE’ MUHYIDDIN SAYS HE’S POSTPONING SINGAPORE TRIP TO FOCUS ON PANDEMIC

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s official visit to Singapore, initially scheduled for tomorrow, has been postponed to later this year.
Foreign minister Hishammuddin Hussein said this is due to the prime minister’s current focus to address the rising Covid-19 numbers in Malaysia.
The prime minister was to meet his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong to discuss and agree on a gradual resumption of cross-border travel, and to ease the movement of citizens between the two countries,” said Hishammuddin, who arrived here yesterday for a two-day working visit.
He said the current Covid-19 situation will not provide the right environment for both prime ministers to discuss and agree upon matters which “we know the people of both Malaysia and Singapore have long waited for”.
“With the fluidity of the situation, with changing variables, it makes it very challenging for both sides to come up with a concrete and safe solution on cross-border movements for both our peoples.” BERNAMA
MALAY MAIL / BERNAMA