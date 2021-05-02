BEE YIN TOPS JOHOR DAP POLLS – AS CHIN TONG’S TEAM SWEEPS UP A MAJOR VICTORY – IN REAL WARNING TO PARTY MALCONTENTS INCLUDING TENG CHANG KHIM & RONNIE LIU – NOBODY LIKES SELF-ATTACKING VIPERS FROM WITHIN!

BATU PAHAT: Former federal minister and Bakri MP Yeo Bee Yin came out tops at the Johor DAP convention today, winning 631 votes.

Johor DAP deputy chairman Teo Nie Ching came in second with 577 votes, followed by state DAP chief Liew Chin Tong, with 561 votes.

Teo and Liew are also former deputy ministers. FMT

Chin Tong’s team sweeps portfolios at Johor DAP polls, Hong Pin ousted