BEE YIN TOPS JOHOR DAP POLLS – AS CHIN TONG’S TEAM SWEEPS UP A MAJOR VICTORY – IN REAL WARNING TO PARTY MALCONTENTS INCLUDING TENG CHANG KHIM & RONNIE LIU – NOBODY LIKES SELF-ATTACKING VIPERS FROM WITHIN!

Politics | May 2, 2021 by | 0 Comments

Yeo Bee Yin tops Johor DAP polls

BATU PAHAT: Former federal minister and Bakri MP Yeo Bee Yin came out tops at the Johor DAP convention today, winning 631 votes.

Johor DAP deputy chairman Teo Nie Ching came in second with 577 votes, followed by state DAP chief Liew Chin Tong, with 561 votes.

Teo and Liew are also former deputy ministers. FMT

Chin Tong’s team sweeps portfolios at Johor DAP polls, Hong Pin ousted

Johor DAP chief Liew Chin Tong retained his position at the state party elections today, which saw his team winning 10 of the 15 committee seats and then sweeping the leadership portfolios.

Meanwhile, his challenger, Skudai assemblyperson Tan Hong Pin, failed to make the cut after coming in just short in the 16th position. Tan had denied plotting against Liew.

Liew came in third place in the party polls, while Bakri MP Yeo Bee Yin secured the most votes.

Another of Liew’s rivals – Dr Boo Cheng Hau – was also re-elected to the state committee.

The elected Johor DAP committee members are:

  1. Yeo Bee Yin
  2. Teo Nie Ching
  3. Liew Chin Tong
  4. Chen Kah Eng
  5. Wong Shu Qi
  6. Liow Cai Tung
  7. Gan Peck Cheng
  8. Tee Boon Tsong
  9. Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali
  10. Ng Yak Howe
  11. Yeo Tung Siong
  12. Tan Chen Choon
  13. Lim Eng Guan
  14. Boo Cheng Hau
  15. Pang Hok Liong

Following the election, a subsequent poll among the 15 committee members saw Liew retaining his position as Johor DAP chief, with Teo as his deputy. MKINI

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI

.

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle