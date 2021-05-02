INDIA’S DEADLY ‘DOUBLE MUTATION’ ARRIVES IN MALAYSIA – EVEN AS MOH REPORTS 3,418 NEW CASES ON SUNDAY

India’s ‘double mutation’ Covid-19 variant traced in Malaysia

MALAYSIA has recorded the first case of a Covid-19 mutation from India, known as B.1.617.1, said Health Minister Dr Adham Baba.

“We detected the first case of the Indian variant, with a multiple mutation known as B.1.617.1, through the entry of an Indian citizen when conducting screening at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA),” the health minister was quoted as saying in Berita Harian today. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Covid-19 (May 2): 3,418 new cases, almost 1,400 in Klang Valley

The Health Ministry reported 3,418 new cases of Covid-19 today.

The Klang Valley continued to report cases in the four digit range (1,398).

There was also a rise in cases in Terengganu.

More details will be available once the Health Ministry releases its daily statement.

Cases by state:

Selangor (1200)
Sarawak (587)
Kelantan (400)
Johor (213)
Kuala Lumpur (198)
Terengganu (184)
Penang (145)
Sabah (115)
Kedah (101)
Perak (77)
Negeri Sembilan (73)
Malacca (61)
Pahang (45)
Putrajaya (8)
Labuan (7)
Perlis (4)

