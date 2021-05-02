INDIA’S DEADLY ‘DOUBLE MUTATION’ ARRIVES IN MALAYSIA – EVEN AS MOH REPORTS 3,418 NEW CASES ON SUNDAY

The Health Ministry reported 3,418 new cases of Covid-19 today.
The Klang Valley continued to report cases in the four digit range (1,398).
There was also a rise in cases in Terengganu.
More details will be available once the Health Ministry releases its daily statement.
Cases by state:
Selangor (1200)
Sarawak (587)
Kelantan (400)
Johor (213)
Kuala Lumpur (198)
Terengganu (184)
Penang (145)
Sabah (115)
Kedah (101)
Perak (77)
Negeri Sembilan (73)
Malacca (61)
Pahang (45)
Putrajaya (8)
Labuan (7)
Perlis (4)
– MKINI
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI
