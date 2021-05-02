INDEED DAP MUST BE BRAVE, IT’S NO LONGER A ‘SMALL OPPOSITION PARTY’ – IT WILL HAVE TO CHOOSE WHAT TO DO POST GE15 BECAUSE THAT’S WHEN THE REAL HORSE-TRADING BEGINS – AND TO STICK WITH ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR & HIS ‘TAK BOLEH PAKAI STRATEGIES’ IS CERTAIN POLITICAL DEATH
GE15 will be a tussle among the 3 major coalitions, says Chin Tong
THE 15th general election (GE15) is expected to see the clash of three major political coalitions in the country, namely Barisan Nasional (BN), Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) to form the next government, said Johor DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong.
“On that basis, DAP can no longer act alone but (needs to) show solidarity with PH component parties and (PH’s) opposition partners.
“We do not need to be afraid, we are no longer a small opposition party that only knows how to oppose,” he said, when addressing the 2021 Johor DAP ordinary convention that was officiated by DAP deputy chairman Gobind Singh Deo in Batu Pahat today.
The convention, conducted in strict adherence to Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP), was attended by 905 delegates from 210 branches throughout the state to elect 15 new office bearers for the next three-year term.
– Bernama
