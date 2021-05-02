INDEED DAP MUST BE BRAVE, IT’S NO LONGER A ‘SMALL OPPOSITION PARTY’ – IT WILL HAVE TO CHOOSE WHAT TO DO POST GE15 BECAUSE THAT’S WHEN THE REAL HORSE-TRADING BEGINS – AND TO STICK WITH ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR & HIS ‘TAK BOLEH PAKAI STRATEGIES’ IS CERTAIN POLITICAL DEATH

GE15 will be a tussle among the 3 major coalitions, says Chin Tong

He said the situation would be different from the previous GE, which saw PH – with DAP as one of its components – facing only BN.

“On that basis, DAP can no longer act alone but (needs to) show solidarity with PH component parties and (PH’s) opposition partners.

“We do not need to be afraid, we are no longer a small opposition party that only knows how to oppose,” he said, when addressing the 2021 Johor DAP ordinary convention that was officiated by DAP deputy chairman Gobind Singh Deo in Batu Pahat today.

– Bernama
