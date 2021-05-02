KNOWN FOR POLITICAL RUTHLESSNESS, HAMZAH SHOWS HIS IRON FIST AS DISSENT AGAINST MUHYIDDIN REGIME GROWS – COPS TO GRILL 90 YOUTHS OVER ‘BUKA PUASA’ PROTEST AT PARLIAMENT – EVEN AS RETIRING IGP THROWS VEILED HINTS ABOUT HIS POLITICAL AGGRESSIVENESS – ‘GO TO SABAH & SUDDENLY SOMEONE WANTS TO SWITCH SIDES… FLYING USING PRIVATE JETS, WHERE DOES THE MONEY COME FROM?’

The case is being investigated under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 for holding an assembly without notice.

“During the on-site monitoring, the participants who gathered included leaders and members from MUDA and Pejuang,” he said when contacted today.

He said the gathering did not have a permit and police also did not receive any application from the organiser to hold the assembly.

Dang Wangi district police chief Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said they had identified 90 participants, who would be called up for questioning soon.

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will record the statements of all participants involved in the #BukaPuasaParlimen peaceful gathering at Jalan Parlimen here yesterday.

Was IGP talking about Hamzah and private jets,

KOTA KINABALU: A former deputy home minister has questioned whether home minister Hamzah Zainudin was the person being referred to by outgoing Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador when he spoke of people using private jets to frequent Sabah.

Sepanggar MP Azis Jamman of Warisan said Hamzah was among the leaders who had visited Sabah several times prior to the state elections.

“Was the IGP referring to Hamzah? The public is aware that after his visits, two assemblymen announced their departure (from the Warisan-led government) to declare support for Perikatan Nasional,” Azis said in a statement here today.

He was referring to Limus Jury and James Ratib, two assemblymen from Upko, which was part of the previous Sabah government.

Azis further claimed that Hamzah made another series of visits to the state using a private jet to meet former chief minister Musa Aman, after which there were mass defections from the ruling government to Musa’s camp, prompting then chief minister Shafie Apdal to call for a Sabah general election.

Yesterday, Hamid spoke of his disdain when he had been battling corruption in the force to only see corruption “everywhere” in politics, saying people were “drunk on power, willing to buy over others (and) threaten others”.

He also charged that people, particularly politicians, were quick to jump on the force when policemen were involved in bribery but ignored their own doings.

“When it’s the police, they will say it’s corruption – just look at the behaviour of these political people. Flying using private jets, where does the money come from? Go over to Sabah and suddenly someone wants to switch sides,” he said.

Azis claimed that, as reported previously, there were efforts by the Perikatan Nasional-led (PN) government to get elected representatives from Warisan Plus to defect.

He said police reports were lodged by assemblymen allegedly approached by political agents luring them to switch parties, but the people have not heard any development on these reports until now.

The Warisan Youth chief also asked if Hamid was referring to threats being made on Pakatan Harapan elected representatives in order for them to join PN.

“The public knows there are cases started against PH leaders and after being pressured, a series of defections took place. The thing is, after the defections, the investigations on these leaders suddenly went quiet.

“Is this what the IGP meant by threats being made?” he asked.

Azis was eager to know if the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will pursue these matters after the serious claims made by Hamid.

“Hamid’s remarks over the ‘political frogs’ should be probed by the MACC because as the country’s top cop, he would know what needs to be investigated,” he said.

He added that, as a former deputy home minister, he agreed with Hamid’s contention that the Police Force Commission should be headed by an apolitical figure.

He said this practice should be applied at all enforcement agencies and not just the police force.

