DANGER AHEAD – PAKATAN IN URGENT NEED OF A NEW A FIGURE-HEAD – ANWAR, GET OUT BEFORE YOU DOOM YOURSELF & THE REST OF PAKATAN – FENCE-SITTERS INDEED ON THE RISE NO MATTER WHAT MUHYIDDIN’S REAL APPROVAL RATING

THE premiership has not been a bed of roses for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He has enemies banging on the door day and night. They want him to end the Emergency order, to convene Parliament and even to call for a general election.

In short, they want him to go.

So, it must have come as a shock to them that the average Malaysian does not feel the same way. They are actually quite happy with the Prime Minister.

Muhyiddin is riding on approval ratings of 67%, up from 63% in January, according to a Merdeka Centre survey.

His speak softly and carry a big stick approach seems to be working and they still see him as a steady pair of hands in these troubled times.

But the glowing ratings drew sceptics who insisted the survey result did not reflect the chatter on Twitter and other social media.

It grew so noisy that Merdeka Centre had to clarify the outcome of its survey, arguing that social media surveys are not representative of the electorate.

Social media can influence public opinion but, as political commentator Khaw Veon Szu pointed out, it can be a bit of an echo chamber.

“It’s informative but you often get the same views bouncing back and forth. Besides, we tend to choose and follow people we agree with and that’s where the echo comes in, ” said Khaw.

And, as noted by Merdeka Centre, the positive sentiments for the Prime Minister should not be assumed as support for his party or the ruling coalition. They are two different things.

For instance, despite the thumbs-up for Muhyiddin, only 41% of those polled think the country is headed in the right direction.

Muhyiddin is in a good place but not necessarily his government.

But what are the alternatives? For a start, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is too old and his second coming was simply unimpressive.

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has failed to make it too many times while Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is saddled with corruption charges.

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang is not in the running and is currently in hospital while Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal’s ratings fell after his Parti Warisan Sabah’s defeat in the state snap election.

All that helps explain why Muhyiddin remains the people’s choice.

The next general election could be the most difficult ever to predict because of something unusual taking place.

Those who are unsure about who to vote for in the next general election are growing bigger than ever before according to a survey by Invoke, commissioned by Malay Mail.

The Invoke survey showed that the undecided group ballooned from 37% in December last year to 51% in February this year.

This, said Khaw, is in stark contrast to the 2018 general election when many had decided early on that they wanted to change the government.

It is quite astonishing that more than half of those polled are gravitating towards the fence.

Loyalties to parties have never been this diluted. People are not sure if they want to go with the same party they had previously voted for.

“It is anyone’s game if election is called soon, ” said Khaw.

All political parties whether in the ruling coalition or opposition are facing credibility issues.

The infighting within Perikatan Nasional has damaged the image of Umno and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and added to the overall political instability.

Pakatan Harapan, on its part, has failed to read the pulse of the people following the Sheraton Move.

By the time the Pakatan government collapse last year, people were fed-up of Pakatan’s infighting, especially the power struggle between Dr Mahathir and Anwar. The pandemic had just arrived and the economy was floundering.

“Instead of focusing on what people were concerned about – Covid 19 and the economy – they went on and on about the backdoor government, ” said Khaw.

The endless attempts by the opposition, aided by a faction of Umno, to bring down Muhyiddin has not impressed the general public.

Replacing a “backdoor government” with a “side door government” would lead to more instability and people did not want that.

Umno leaders’ insistence on an early general election also failed to gain traction among ordinary folk.

The calls for Parliament to convene resonate with those who understand the democratic process but the man on the street could not care less.

What difference is it going to make to them if Parliament sat or did not sit?

People are worried about jobs, wages, their health, their businesses and whether their children can go to school yet.

Those trying to bring down Muhyiddin seem to be detached from the fact that people are exhausted by the non-stop politicking.

Have the political players not noticed there was no mass public anger when the Sheraton Move happened or when Muhyiddin went for the emergency order?

It did not mean that people approved of what Muhyiddin did, just that they had other more urgent things to worry about.

The ongoing uncertainties, the endless political games, the economic slump – all of this is pushing the electorate towards the fence. They have become unsure and undecided about who and which coalition is capable of serving them or leading the country out of the mess.

The opposition needs to rethink its strategy to regain the trust of voters while the ruling coalition needs to do better if it wants to hold on to power.

