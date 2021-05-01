KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is using drones to monitor compliance with the standard operating procedures at Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaars around the Klang Valley.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said that the PDRM drones were used to monitor the SOPs from the air because police had difficulty monitoring the SOPs at the bazaars.

“As is known, it is quite difficult to monitor the visitors at these bazaars, which draw 2,000 to 3,000 visitors in the evening.

“However, the number can reach more than that. Police operating these drones will ensure that visitors coming to these bazaars comply with the SOPs,” he told Bernama when visiting the Dang Wangi district police headquarters early this morning.

Also present were Kuala Lumpur police chief Azmi Abu Kassim and Dang Wangi district police chief Mohamad Zainal Abdullah.

Acryl Sani said the use of drones was able to give a clear picture of whether physical distancing was complied with at the bazaars.

Meanwhile, PDRM Air Operations Drone Unit chief Rasha Azaldin Shafii said his department had used drones to monitor SOPs’ compliance at bazaars since Thursday.

He said that several teams from the drone unit would be deployed to monitor several bazaars identified around the Klang Valley.

“Usually, we will start assigning a drone unit at the bazaar for 30 minutes to monitor the SOPs. My team will start flying these drones in the afternoon.

“We monitor the SOPs at the bazaar based on the instructions of the district police chief.”

Rasha said all videos and photos will be recorded and can be viewed at the designated drone unit operations centres.

“If the people are seen to be not complying with the SOPs, police can issue warnings using the drone’s loudspeaker,” he said. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

BERNAMA / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.