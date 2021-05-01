FROM CHINA PRESS TO MALAYSIAKINI – AND NOW ASTRO AWANI, IT LOOKS LIKE ‘THIN-SKINNED’ INCOMING NEW IGP ACRYL & HIS MEN CANNOT BE CRITICISED OR QUESTIONED – SHOULD THE POLICE NOT BE REMINDED OF WHAT THEIR REAL ROLES ARE – TO PROTECT THE PEOPLE & NOT TO LORD OVER THE PEOPLE!

SATELLITE broadcaster Astro Awani today said it would co-operate with the police over a probe against one of its newscasters, over comments reportedly made about RM50,000 compounds issued to two traders in Kelantan.

In a statement, Astro Awani chief editor Ashwad Ismail said the police were investigating one of its newscasters for comments made on the channel’s prime time news slot.

“We are always of the stand that the country’s police institution tasked to uphold the people’s welfare and harmony must always be respected and protected at all times.

“As a news and current affairs channel, Astro Awani remains committed to strengthening the existing co-operation between the public and the police through ethical, balanced and quality coverage,” he said.

It was reported yesterday that a news presenter had criticised the police over incidents where Kota Baru police had issued RM50,000 compounds to two traders – a burger seller and a rojak seller – for breaching Covid-19 standard operating procedures.

The presenter is alleged to have ridiculed the police for issuing such high compounds to small time traders.

Incoming Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani had also been reported as saying that the statement was slanderous and could cause animosity towards law enforcement officers.

The case is being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code for intending to provoke a breach of peace, and under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for abuse of network facilities. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

