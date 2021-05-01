FROM CHINA PRESS TO MALAYSIAKINI – AND NOW ASTRO AWANI, IT LOOKS LIKE ‘THIN-SKINNED’ INCOMING NEW IGP ACRYL & HIS MEN CANNOT BE CRITICISED OR QUESTIONED – SHOULD THE POLICE NOT BE REMINDED OF WHAT THEIR REAL ROLES ARE – TO PROTECT THE PEOPLE & NOT TO LORD OVER THE PEOPLE!
PUTRAJAYA, 30 April -- Menteri Dalam Negeri Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (kiri) menyerahkan surat pelantikan Ketua Polis Negara yang baharu kepada Timbalan Ketua Polis Negara Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani pada sidang media khas di Kementerian Dalam Negeri hari ini.
Pelantikan Acryl Sani sebagai Ketua Polis Negara ke-13 adalah bagi menggantikan Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador yang tamat kontrak pada 3 Mei ini.
Police grill Astro Awani newscaster for remarks on RM50,000 compounds
SATELLITE broadcaster Astro Awani today said it would co-operate with the police over a probe against one of its newscasters, over comments reportedly made about RM50,000 compounds issued to two traders in Kelantan.
In a statement, Astro Awani chief editor Ashwad Ismail said the police were investigating one of its newscasters for comments made on the channel’s prime time news slot.
“We are always of the stand that the country’s police institution tasked to uphold the people’s welfare and harmony must always be respected and protected at all times.
“As a news and current affairs channel, Astro Awani remains committed to strengthening the existing co-operation between the public and the police through ethical, balanced and quality coverage,” he said.
It was reported yesterday that a news presenter had criticised the police over incidents where Kota Baru police had issued RM50,000 compounds to two traders – a burger seller and a rojak seller – for breaching Covid-19 standard operating procedures.
The presenter is alleged to have ridiculed the police for issuing such high compounds to small time traders.
Incoming Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani had also been reported as saying that the statement was slanderous and could cause animosity towards law enforcement officers.
The case is being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code for intending to provoke a breach of peace, and under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for abuse of network facilities. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
Stop commenting on Ganapathy’s death or risk prosecution, Gombak police chief warns public
KUALA LUMPUR — Gombak district police chief Arifai Tarawe has warned the public today against commenting, making videos and posting them on social media regarding the death of A. Ganapathy.
He urged the public not to make baseless comments and racialise the whole situation as it may hamper investigations, amid the rise of the hashtag #JusticeForGanapathy.
“If you want to do it, quote someone with authority,” said Arifai today during a press conference at Gombak police headquarters.
“If you still want to do it then don’t do it in a way that will make people angry, worried or annoyed. This is not a racial issue.
“They will be prosecuted by law if they persist,” he added.
Arifai revealed today that police are currently investigating allegations that Ganapathy was beaten while in custody.
He said they found traces of methamphetamine in his blood and that prior to being taken into custody he already had health issues, particularly an ankle injury to his right leg.
While in hospital, Ganapathy’s leg contracted necrotising fasciits and he suffered from breathing difficulties. That leg was eventually amputated on the morning of March 9 and Ganapathy passed away on April 18.
Since then, Malaysians have been in an uproar over his death, claiming once again that police brutality led to another innocent man dead while in custody.
They also pointed out how ethnic Indians are disproportionately found dead in police custody.
Many expressed their feelings over the injustice on social media including Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman on TikTok. – MALAY MAIL
