IN EYEBROW-RAISING DROP, MOH REPORTS 1,000 LESS NEW CASES ON SATURDAY TO 2,881 – AS PUBLIC ALARM MOUNTS & CRITICISM AGAINST MUHYIDDIN REGIME GROWS

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 2,881 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
In a tweet, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor recorded the highest number of cases, with 759.
The total number of infections now stands at 411,594.
Sarawak reported the second highest number of infections with 445, followed by Kelantan (442), Kuala Lumpur (315), Johor (310), Penang (133), Kedah (111), Negeri Sembilan (89), Sabah (64), Perak (64), Melaka (54), Pahang (47), Terengganu (42), Labuan (3) and Putrajaya (3).
No new cases were reported in Perlis. FMT
ANN / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
