IN EYEBROW-RAISING DROP, MOH REPORTS 1,000 LESS NEW CASES ON SATURDAY TO 2,881 – AS PUBLIC ALARM MOUNTS & CRITICISM AGAINST MUHYIDDIN REGIME GROWS

Covid-19: 2,881 new cases bring total to 411,594

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia recorded 2,881 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday (May 1), bringing the cumulative total to 411,594.

Selangor recorded the highest number of cases at 759, followed by Sarawak (445) and Kelantan (442). ANN

2,881 Covid-19 cases, Selangor has most infections

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 2,881 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

In a tweet, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor recorded the highest number of cases, with 759.

The total number of infections now stands at 411,594.

Sarawak reported the second highest number of infections with 445, followed by Kelantan (442), Kuala Lumpur (315), Johor (310), Penang (133), Kedah (111), Negeri Sembilan (89), Sabah (64), Perak (64), Melaka (54), Pahang (47), Terengganu (42), Labuan (3) and Putrajaya (3).

No new cases were reported in Perlis. FMT

ANN / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.