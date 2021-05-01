JUST SPEED UP THE VACCINATION PROGRAM, URGES GUAN ENG – EVEN AS NOOR HISHAM WARNS MALAYSIA MUST AVOID INDIA’S COVID-19 CATASTROPHE: INDEED GUAN ENG IS RIGHT – NOTHNG IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN THE HEALTH OF THE PEOPLE & CHILDREN – WITHOUT IT, WE ARE A DYING ECONOMY WITH AN ILLNESS-PRONE & SICKLY PROGENY

PUTRAJAYA must accelerate the Covid-19 vaccination of 16.05 million workers to help revive the economy, said Lim Guan Eng.

“Nothing is more important than the health of the rakyat, so increase the vaccination rate to overcome Covid-19.”

The Bagan MP said a group of DAP lawmakers will meet Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin to urge the government to speed up the immunisation programme.

Lim, who is former finance minister, said the severity of the third wave of infections has raised the likelihood that a new round of movement control order (MCO) will be imposed on one or two states.

“This has hampered recovery from the worst economic recession in memory and caused unemployment to increase to 4.8% or 778,000 last February, with youth unemployment at 13.9% or 348,000 unemployed youths, the highest in decades,” he said.

To save and create jobs, he said the government must fulfil its promise of an automatic bank loan moratorium extension (except the top 20) and implement the RM6.5 billion [email protected] programme.

“Under [email protected], Malaysian workers who were previously unemployed, will get monthly wage incentives of RM500 while employers will receive monthly hiring incentives of RM300 for a period of two years,” said Lim.

Yesterday, the government announced the imposition of MCO in five districts in Kedah, giving rise to speculation that it will implement a third MCO despite Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s promise not to have another nationwide lockdown again.

According to the Ministry of Health, there were 3,788 new infections yesterday, with Selangor having the highest at 1,265 THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Health DG: Malaysia must avoid India’s Covid-19 tsunami PETALING JAYA: Malaysia must avoid a Covid-19 tsunami like the one happening in India, says Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pic). In a Labour Day message dedicated to healthcare frontliners, Dr Noor Hisham also said that they are the final line of defence in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic. “InshaAllah (God willing), let us make our hearts sincere, adjust our intentions accordingly, put in our effort and fight as hard as we can as well as trust in God’s plan, ” he said. “Happy Labour Day 2021 to all Health Ministry staff especially health and medical frontliners. “We are still fighting and we are the final line of defence in battling the Covid-19 pandemic, ” added Dr Noor Hisham in a Facebook post on Saturday (May 1). Malaysia recorded over 3,000 daily infections over the past few days, sparking nationwide anxiety as cases have been increasing. Dr Noor Hisham said on Friday (April 30) said that the current Covid-19 national infectivity rate or Rt stands at 1.14, an increase from 1.12 from the day before. An Rt of 1.14 meant that for every 100 newly infected persons, they could pass the disease to another 114 people.