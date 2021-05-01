FINALLY, ‘LAZY’ MUHYIDDIN OPEN HIS ‘GOLDEN’ MOUTH – GOVT TO ‘REVIEW’ MCO IN STATES WITH SHARP SPIKES IN COVID-19 – EVEN AS KHAIRY REVEALS BOOKING FOR ‘VOLUNTARY’ ASTRAZENECA VACCINATIONS TO OPEN TOMORROW AT NOON

Govt to review MCO in states with spikes in Covid-19 cases, says PM

PETALING JAYA: The government will review the movement control order that is in force in states that are recording spikes in Covid-19 cases, says the Prime Minister.

In a statement on Saturday (May 1), Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pic) said the review was necessary to ensure all measures and standard operating procedure (SOP) in place too are sufficient to prevent the increasing spread of the disease in the country as well as the rest of the world.

“The government used the Hotspots Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) early warning system to identify areas at high risk of Covid-19 transmission.

“These premises will be ordered to close if a large number of confirmed Covid-19 cases have visited them.

“Through this system, monitoring is done daily to identify high-risk public locations.

“I urge the people to always adhere to SOP and avoid crowded places to protect themselves and their families from Covid-19,” said Muhyiddin. – ANN

Booking for voluntary AstraZeneca vaccination opens noon tomorrow – KJ

Bookings for the voluntary AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine shots will be officially open at noon tomorrow (May 2), according to Khairy Jamaluddin.

Taking to Twitter, the science, technology, and innovation minister said bookings can be made online at https://www.vaksincovid.gov.my/.

“You already need to be registered and will simply just need to pick a PPV (vaccine dispensation centre) and date.

“Once you have picked a PPV and date, you will be notified of your vaccination time on MySJ (MySejahtera) or via SMS,” he said.

Reservations will be accepted on a first-come-first-served basis for 268,000 individuals aged 18-years-old and above.

Responding to public queries, Khairy said the first available appointment date would be on May 5.

To a question on health screenings, he said a brief session would be conducted by doctors at the vaccination centres prior to administering the shots.

He also reassured that vaccinations using AstraZeneca are covered under the Covid-19 Vaccine Injury Fund set-up to compensate individuals who might suffer side-effects from being immunised.

While currently only available in KL and Selangor, Khairy said the government will gauge the success of its opt-in strategy before expanding to other states, pending further deliveries of the vaccine.

The time interval between its first dose and second would be 12 weeks as recommended by the World Health Organisation, and the committee believes this would enable them to give the first dose to more people.  MKINI

