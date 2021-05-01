FINALLY, ‘LAZY’ MUHYIDDIN OPEN HIS ‘GOLDEN’ MOUTH – GOVT TO ‘REVIEW’ MCO IN STATES WITH SHARP SPIKES IN COVID-19 – EVEN AS KHAIRY REVEALS BOOKING FOR ‘VOLUNTARY’ ASTRAZENECA VACCINATIONS TO OPEN TOMORROW AT NOON

Govt to review MCO in states with spikes in Covid-19 cases, says PM

PETALING JAYA: The government will review the movement control order that is in force in states that are recording spikes in Covid-19 cases, says the Prime Minister.

In a statement on Saturday (May 1), Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pic) said the review was necessary to ensure all measures and standard operating procedure (SOP) in place too are sufficient to prevent the increasing spread of the disease in the country as well as the rest of the world.

“The government used the Hotspots Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) early warning system to identify areas at high risk of Covid-19 transmission.

“These premises will be ordered to close if a large number of confirmed Covid-19 cases have visited them.

“Through this system, monitoring is done daily to identify high-risk public locations.

“I urge the people to always adhere to SOP and avoid crowded places to protect themselves and their families from Covid-19,” said Muhyiddin. – ANN