‘OUTGOING IGP HAMID SHOULD CHALLENGE HAMZAH IN LARUT IN GE15’ – BERSATU MAN MAKES STARTING DARE IN DEFENDING PARTY-MATE HAMZAH – THIS IS THE ‘VILLAGE CHAMPION’ STANDARD OF BERSATU POLITICIANS – EVEN AS NAJIB AT LEAST KNOWS HOW TO WARN ‘MALAYSIA FALLING BEHIND WHILE MARKETS WORLDWIDE ARE HITTING NEW HIGHS’

A Bersatu division chief has questioned why Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Abdul Hamid Bador waited until his replacement was announced before going public with his allegations that Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin interfered with police affairs.

Kepong Bersatu division chief Norizan Ali noted that Hamzah was made home minister in March last year and questioned why Abdul Hamid (above) kept quiet until recently.

“If Abdul Hamid’s contract was extended, would he have used the same tone as yesterday or suddenly praise Hamzah?” Norizan asked in a statement today.

At a press conference yesterday, Abdul Hamid threw various allegations at Hamzah, accusing the latter of bringing “political elements” to the police force commission and interfering with the appointments of police top brass.

Under the Federal Constitution, the home minister has to chair the police force commission, which makes recommendations for the appointment of top police officers to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Following this, there has been a steady stream of calls by opposition and Umno politicians for Hamzah to be probed.

Norizan said it was wrong for Abdul Hamid to attack Hamzah without understanding the latter’s role in the commission.

“Don’t criticise politicians just because you are unhappy that you did not get your wish. Moreover, didn’t Abdul Hamid get his contract (under the same circumstances)?” he further asked.

Abdul Hamid came out of retirement in May 2, 2019 after being granted a two-year contract to lead the police service.

Norizan said Abdul Hamid should have been thankful that he was brought out of retirement.

“If he is attacking Hamzah for political reasons, I hereby challenge him to be a politician full-time and run for office, if he is a man.

“Challenge Hamzah in Larut during the next general election,” he added. – MKINI

We’re falling behind while markets worldwide are hitting new highs, says Najib

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s economy is falling behind other nations while the rest of the world seems to be recovering from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, says former prime minister Najib Razak.

Najib said Malaysia has been lagging behind other economies since the 14th general election, pointing out that the stock markets of other countries recently recorded all-time highs while the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was in decline.

“Foreign investors have been pulling their funds from our stock market every year since May 2018, including this year.

“This is why Malaysia needs to end the emergency, restore democracy, control Covid-19 as best we can and reinstate a strong and competent government.

“Don’t let political interests and power cause Malaysia to fall behind globally. This is real science, data and facts,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He again criticised the government’s excuse for suspending Parliament based on the “science and data” that many older Member of Parliaments (MPs) who were at risk of contracting Covid-19 had already been vaccinated.

On April 16, the Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded an all-time high of 34,200.67 points. Earlier, in February, Japan’s Nikkei index surpassed the 30,000 mark, the first time in more than 30 years.

In Australia, the All Ordinaries Index hit a record high of 7328 points last week while its benchmark S&P/ASX200 drew within “touching distance” of its all-time record of 7162. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

