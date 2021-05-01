SEE HOW THEY WASTE THE COUNTRY’S MONEY & RESOURCES – ‘POLICE BOARD MEETS ONLY 4 TIMES A YEAR & MOSTLY TO DRINK COFFEE’ – OUTGOING IGP’S REVELATIONS TRIGGER OUTRAGE

Probe IGP’s explosive revelations, say rights groups

PETALING JAYA: The explosive revelations by outgoing inspector-general of police Abdul Hamid Bador that the home minister is interfering in the management of the police is serious and must be investigated, say two rights NGOs.

National Human Rights Society (Hakam) and Citizens Against Enforced Disappearances (CAGED) want assurances that the command structure of the police force has not been compromised with Hamzah Zainudin’s alleged interference.

Hakam deputy president M Ramachelvam said the allegations were serious and damaging, and agreed that an independent commission of inquiry can get to the root of the problem.

He said under the Police Act, the IGP commanded the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and should be responsible to the home minister.

“In respect of the daily and operational matters, the IGP has the command and control of PDRM.”

Elaborating, he said Article 140 (1) of the Federal Constitution empowers the Police Force Commission (SPP) to make decisions on the “appointment, confirmation of service, emplacement on the permanent or pensionable establishment, promotion and the exercise of disciplinary control over members of the force”.

“The minister’s powers as chairman of the SPP is circumscribed by the power given to the commission under the Federal Constitution,” he added.

Thus, he said the powers given to the SPP can only be exercised by the commission itself and not by the minister personally.

At a press conference yesterday, retiring IGP Hamid lambasted Hamzah on his alleged interference in police matters, saying it was “not good for the country”.

He said he had raised the matter with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and the government chief secretary but Hamzah still wanted more power to interfere.

“This is what should be avoided. A minister cannot interfere with the management of daily tasks.”

This follows Hamzah admitting that it was his voice in a leaked audio recording discussing a reshuffle in the police force.

Meanwhile, CAGED spokesperson Rama Ramanathan said Hamid should have spoken up earlier.

“Now, we have a situation where on the last day, he is telling us things like the police commission only met four times a year and only to drink coffee.

“So I think he is partly to blame.”

Rama also said there were mixed reactions on the ground to the IGP’s revelations.

“On one hand, we think it’s good that he is finally saying what we (civil society) has been saying all along, which is we can’t trust the police, we can’t trust the Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS), or the SPP.

“Hamid is agreeing with everything we’ve been saying all these years. These are serious statements coming from the head of the police force.”

Rama added that the focus now should be on incoming IGP Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani’s stand on the call to set up the long proposed Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC).

“What conversations did he and Hamid have? Does Acryl Sani support the IPCMC or not?

“Now, with all these things coming out, we have all the more reason to sit down and have a real IPCMC, not the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) that the Perikatan Nasional government has proposed.”

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.