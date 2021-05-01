LIKE A HALF-BAKED ‘HERO’, UMNO YOUTH CHIEF SCREAMS TO MACC – ACT AGAINST PARTY-HOPPERS BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE – AS IF MACC WOULD DARE ANGER MUHYIDDIN, HAMZAH OR AZMIN! UMNO, WHICH BEGAN & PERFECTED THE COUNTRY’S STILL-UNBREAKABLE SYSTEM OF ABUSE & PATRONAGE WHERE ALL INSTITUTIONS OF GOVT HAD TO BOW TO ITS POLITICAL MIGHT, NOW BITTEN IN THE BACKSIDE BY KARMA

Act against party-hoppers before it’s too late, Umno Youth tells MACC

PETALING JAYA: Umno Youth has called on the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate all elected representatives who had defected to other parties.

Its chief, Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the anti-graft agency should do so without “fear or favour”.

“Do so before it is too late. Save the nation from negative perceptions, not just among Malaysians but also the international community,” he said in a statement.

Yesterday, outgoing Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said the MACC should investigate politicians who have “party hopped”.

Hamid said he saw corruption “everywhere” in politics.

“People drunk on power, willing to buy over others, threaten others. That’s corruption,” he said at a press conference.

Previously, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim had claimed a number of his party’s MPs were offered money to quit and support Perikatan Nasional. Sabah and Sarawak have also seen a number of party-hoppers.

Asyraf said that Hamid’s claims were “very serious, albeit a bit late”, adding that this could destroy the nation if left unchecked.

“His revelations affirm the common view that the Perikatan Nasional government is involved in the buying of political leaders to remain in power,” he said, adding that the current administration was also plagued by incidences of people being granted “immunity” under the law.

Hamid’s remarks, Asyraf said, however were a little late as the outburst came only towards the end of his tenure as the nation’s top cop.

– FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

