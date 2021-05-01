PETALING JAYA: A government made up of “frogs” was unlikely to investigate party hopping by politicians, says Umno veteran Shahrir Samad.
He was referring to comments made by outgoing inspector-general of police Abdul Hamid Bador, who had expressed his desire to see the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigate party defectors.
“The Perikatan Nasional (PN) government would not want to investigate political ‘frogs’,” Shahrir said in a Facebook post, using a common term levelled at those who “hop” between parties.
Yesterday, Hamid took aim at politicians saying that MACC needs to conduct an investigation into those, especially elected representatives, who quit their party to support another.
“I fight corruption in the police, but in politics I see corruption everywhere,” he said.
Following the Sheraton Move in February 2020, which led to the collapse of the then Pakatan Harapan administration, a new government was formed comprising Bersatu, Barisan Nasional, PAS and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).
More recently, a number of PKR MPs quit the PH component to support Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, namely Julau MP Larry Sng, Tebrau MP Steven Choong and Kuala Langat MP Dr Xavier Jayakumar. FMT
Rep lodges police report over home minister’s audio leak
PETALING JAYA: A police report has been lodged against home minister Hamzah Zainudin following his confirmation that he was the voice in a leaked recording of a conversation discussing the reshuffling and appointments of senior police officers.
Speaking to media outside the Shah Alam district police headquarters after lodging his report, Meru assemblyman Mohd Fakhrulrazi Mokhtar said the recording was evidence of a plot by Hamzah to interfere in the appointments.
“I am making this report to urge PDRM to investigate this matter and take further and appropriate action against the minister over his admission.
“He has tarnished the credibility of the police force. It is also clearly an abuse of power to interfere in the internal affairs of the police.”
At a press conference yesterday, Hamzah insisted he had not done anything wrong when discussing promotions and role change in the force, and asserted that the conversation, which was reported on a number of blogs recently, took place “sometime last year”.
Hamzah’s comments were then cited in another press conference by outgoing inspector-general of police Abdul Hamid Bador yesterday, in which he described the former’s interference in police matters as the reason for divided camps within the force.
“A minister should not interrupt the police’s daily affairs. They can only play the role of giving direction, guidance or mandate in relation to that. They cannot decide who becomes deputy director or police chief.” FMT
Ensure SOP in place before announcing third MCO, says MP
THE government must not implement a movement control order (MCO) 3.0 without having the standard operating procedures (SOP) in place, said opposition MP Ong Kian Ming.
“An MCO is very disruptive for the people, especially from an economic perspective. Malaysians are already suffering from two previous MCOs. If a third MCO is announced without proper preparation, the people’s suffering will only increase,” said the Bangi MP in a statement today.
According to Ong, if a third MCO is hurriedly announced without SOP in place, many people may end up being fined for violations about which they know nothing.
“For example, how many people can sit in a car during the MCO? One, two or three?
“I urge the ministers in charge to not announce another MCO in the Klang Valley at the last minute and without confirming the SOPs,” he added.
Ong’s comment comes as Covid-19 cases in the country continue to spike.
According to the Ministry of Health, there were 3,788 new infections yesterday, with Selangor registering 1,265, the most by state.
Yesterday, the government announced MCOs for five districts in Kedah, giving rise to speculation that it will implement a third MCO, despite Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s promise not to do so again.
After two MCOs in the past year, Ong said that the National Security Council (NSC) should already have a system in place to prepare the residents with advance warnings.
“If there is another MCO, it only shows that the state of emergency has failed in its objective to control the pandemic.
“It is high time Parliament is reconvened so that Covid-19 policies can be discussed openly and the ministers in charge can be questioned by the opposition as well as (government) backbenchers,” said Ong.
Despite the current state of emergency introduced to control the pandemic, Malaysia has seen another resurgence of cases recently, averaging around 3,000 new Covid-19 infections a day for the past week. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
