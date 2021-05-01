PETALING JAYA: A government made up of “frogs” was unlikely to investigate party hopping by politicians, says Umno veteran Shahrir Samad.

He was referring to comments made by outgoing inspector-general of police Abdul Hamid Bador, who had expressed his desire to see the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigate party defectors.

“The Perikatan Nasional (PN) government would not want to investigate political ‘frogs’,” Shahrir said in a Facebook post, using a common term levelled at those who “hop” between parties.

Yesterday, Hamid took aim at politicians saying that MACC needs to conduct an investigation into those, especially elected representatives, who quit their party to support another.

“I fight corruption in the police, but in politics I see corruption everywhere,” he said.

Following the Sheraton Move in February 2020, which led to the collapse of the then Pakatan Harapan administration, a new government was formed comprising Bersatu, Barisan Nasional, PAS and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

More recently, a number of PKR MPs quit the PH component to support Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, namely Julau MP Larry Sng, Tebrau MP Steven Choong and Kuala Langat MP Dr Xavier Jayakumar. FMT

Rep lodges police report over home minister’s audio leak