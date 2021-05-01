ONCE DUBBED THE ‘WORLD’S MOST POWERFUL MISTRESS’, NOW IPOH-BORN MANDY LIEU RUNS HER OWN SELF-SUSTAINING ECO FARM IN THE UK – AND SHE’S HAPPY! GOOD FOR HER!

IPOH-born model Mandy Lieu is now running her own farm and estate in Ewhurst, England, after splitting from Macau gambling tycoon Alvin Chau in 2019, Sin Chew Daily reported.

The 36-year-old, once dubbed “the world’s most powerful mistress”, has four children with the already-married Chau, 46, in their five-year relationship.

Lieu has moved to Britain with her children after reportedly receiving a “break-up fee” of HK$300mil (RM158mil) from the billionaire.

She is said to have invested about RM100mil in the 3.7 million sq m farm, which she envisions to be an eco-sustainable facility producing premium quality food.

Lieu, who also works as a columnist for the lifestyle magazine Sublime, appears to be enjoying her life away from the spotlight, as seen in her photos and articles in the magazine.

In one, she is seen up close with a herd of sambar deer from Malaysia, one of the two breeds she has on her farm.

> Kwong Wah Yit Poh reported that Hong Kong singer-actress Gillian Chung has “ballooned” to at least three times her size as seen in the trailers for the variety show Twinkle Love.

The 40-year-old’s latest appearance has received mixed reactions from netizens.

While some wondered about her excessive weight gain, others said they could hardly recognise her.

There were those who quipped: “Why can’t she become fatter?” and “Life is short and why should we be confined in our thinking?”

Charlene Choi, one half of the Cantopop duo Twins with Chung, said the latter was very healthy but was experiencing hormonal imbalance.

