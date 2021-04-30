‘UNITE BEHIND CHIN TONG & NIE CHING – THIS IS THE SUBSTANCE OF THE MALAYSIAN DREAM’ – BUT WILL THE ‘AH BENGS’ IN DAP LISTEN TO KIT SIANG

In what appeared to be a veiled blessing from the DAP veteran to Liew’s leadership in Johor ahead of the May 2 state party leadership elections, Lim urged the candidates to rally behind Liew’s leadership and that of incumbent deputy state chief Teo Nie Ching.

“I call on all parliamentarians, state assemblypersons and contending candidates to close ranks and rally behind the leadership of Chin Tong and Nie Ching to take Johor DAP to new heights – which is to be the frontline state for DAP and Pakatan Harapan to win the 15th general election to begin to fulfil the Malaysian Dream,” he said.

“Chin Tong is not perfect. He has his faults – just as we must all be humble to recognise our weaknesses,” Lim said in a statement today.

Lim, who is being quarantined for 10 days from today after being in contact with a Covid-19 patient, said he could not attend the Johor DAP convention and the state polls.

Liew Chin Tong

“I would therefore be unable to cast my vote at the Johor DAP state election,” he said.

“The state convention is an important milestone in the DAP’s struggle to forge a united world-class great Malaysian nation since 1966. For more than six decades, Johor was the fort of the Alliance and its component parties – Umno, MCA and MIC.

“Johor was regarded as an invincible stronghold of Umno, MCA and MIC and that even if Umno, MCA or MIC candidates fell in other states in general elections, their candidates would still stand tall, strong and win in Johor,” Lim said.

Things changed since the 2013 general election after the opposition won four parliamentary seats in Johor.

‘Liew worked tirelessly to transform Johor’

Lim attributed this to the vision and courage of Liew, who he said had worked tirelessly from 2012 to transform Johor from the invincible fort of the Alliance and BN into the frontline for DAP.

The transformation could be seen from the results of the three last general elections for the Johor State Legislative Assembly, he said.

Teo Nie Ching

“Before 2013, the most number of State Assembly seats won by the DAP were four seats. In 2008, DAP won 13 state seats, which increased to 14 seats in the 2018 general election.

“Nie Ching is one of among more than 20 Malaysians who became a parliamentarian or state assemblyperson before they were aged 30 years… She went on to scale new heights and become deputy education minister in the 22-month Pakatan Harapan government.

“Chin Tong and Nie Ching have issued a joint declaration expressing their confidence that after braving the political ups and downs for over 50 years, Johor DAP will flourish under a strong leadership,” Lim said.

They pledged to unleash the potential of Johor DAP to spearhead a national movement to make the nation better with two objectives – winning Johor to ensure a victory in the national elections and getting Johor to lead the national transformation of DAP, he said.

“Chin Tong and Nie Ching are right as they said Malaysia is in an unprecedented triple crisis of politics, economy and health.

“They said the old political order has collapsed, including Umno’s model of one-party dominance. In 2018, we successfully created a miracle and defeated the old political order.

“I endorse the declaration by Chin Tong and Nie Ching. This is the substance of the Malaysian Dream,” Lim said.

Johor DAP delegates will elect their state leaders on Sunday, May 2. Liew and Teo are among 40 candidates standing in the polls, in which only 15 leaders would be elected.

MKINI

.