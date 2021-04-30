BOMBSHELL – THE FLOODGATES BURST OPEN – ‘RAKYAT BANGKIT, TAMAT DARURAT’ – MUHYIDDIN GETS HIS MARCHING ORDERS – AS HUNDREDS OF MALAYSIAN YOUTHS PROTEST IN FRONT OF PARLIAMENT THIS EVENING – DEMANDING ITS REOPENING
Other placards including those saying “Rakyat Bangkit” (Malay for “People rise up”), “Tamat darurat” (“End the Emergency”), and calling for 18-year-olds to be allowed to vote.
Organised by the Undi18 movement, the group had listed six demands for Putrajaya: to end the state of Emergency and reconvene Parliament, to implement Undi 18 immediately, the enforcement of a just and humane laws, strengthening the rights of Sabah and Sarawak, strengthening a safe education system for all Malaysians and the guarantee of a sustainable economy for the people.
MALAY MAIL
