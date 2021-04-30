IGP HAMID FIRES A FANTASTIC PARTING SHOT AT HAMZAH, AZMIN & ANWAR? ‘WHAT I AM AFRAID IS TOMORROW THE POLICE WILL BE USED TO SERVE POLITICAL INTERESTS – PEOPLE DRUNK ON POWER, WILLING TO BUY OVER OTHER, THREATEN OTHERS – THAT’S CORRUPTION’

Probe the ‘political frogs’, IGP tells MACC

KUALA LUMPUR: The country’s top cop says the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) should investigate politicians who have “party hopped”.

“I fight corruption in the force, but in politics I see corruption everywhere. Why can’t they think about it?” said Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador.

“People drunk on power, willing to buy over others, threaten others. That’s corruption,” he told reporters at an event in Bukit Aman today.

“I want MACC to come in and take action. Don’t be afraid. It’s sickening. Malaysians are sick (of party-hopping).”

Hamid, who is retiring on May 3, said the MACC should probe incidences of party-hopping and not just leave it to the police.

He said this was important as there was a need to restore the value of politics in the country.

“What I am afraid of, is that tomorrow the police will be used to serve political interests. That’s not impossible,” said Hamid who will be replaced by deputy IGP Acryl Sani Abdullah on May 4.

Previously, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim claimed a number of his party’s MPs were offered money to quit and support Perikatan Nasional. Sabah and Sarawak have also seen a number of party-hoppers.

– FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

